Gennao Bio Announces Oral Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting

- Presentation to showcase the broad therapeutic potential of Gennao's non-viral gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) platform technology to systemically deliver immunostimulatory RNAs to solid tumors -
Gennao Bio, a privately held genetic medicines company developing first-in-class, targeted nucleic acid therapeutics, today announced that an abstract reporting preclinical results of its proprietary, non-viral gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) platform technology has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place April 8 – 13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. Gennao's GMAB platform utilizes a novel, cell-penetrating antibody to non-covalently form complexes with and systemically target and deliver effective levels of nucleic acids, including immune-stimulating synthetic RNA, to solid tumors.
The details of the oral presentation are as follows:
Title: Systemic targeting of therapeutic RNA to cancer via a novel, cell-penetrating and nucleic acid binding, monoclonal antibody
Abstract Control Number: 6710
Session Title: Immune Checkpoint and Immune Modulatory Therapy
Session Type: Minisymposium
Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022; 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time
Presenter: Elias Quijano, Yale School of Medicine
About Gennao Bio
Gennao Bio is a privately held genetic medicines company developing first-in-class targeted nucleic acid therapeutics utilizing a proprietary gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) platform technology. GMAB is an adaptive technology that uses a novel, cell-penetrating antibody to non-covalently bind to, and deliver therapeutic levels of a wide variety of nucleic acid payloads, to select cells. This non-viral delivery platform is differentiated from traditional gene delivery systems as it can deliver multiple types of nucleic acids, allows for repeat dosing and employs well-established manufacturing processes. Gennao Bio is developing this delivery system with an initial focus on addressing significant unmet needs in oncology and rare monogenic skeletal muscle diseases.
