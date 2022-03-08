Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Local Television Stations in West Palm Beach

WPBF, WPEC, WFLX, WPTV-TV and WWHB-CD Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

West Palm Beach's leading television stations today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today's launch includes WPBF (ABC), WPEC (CBS), WFLX (FOX), WPTV-TV (NBC) and WWHB-CD (Azteca).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from TV screens.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

Today's launch in West Palm Beach follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WWHB-CD, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WWHB-CD will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.

From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C., and from the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles to the Atlantic shores of Palm Beach, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 40 cities across the country. West Palm Beach viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WPEC and WWHB-CD – Sinclair

WPEC and WWHB-CD are leading West Palm Beach, FL television stations owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI, a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. WPEC is affiliated with CBS and WWHB-CD is the local Azteca affiliate. Sinclair owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. For more information, please visit https://cbs12.com/ and sbgi.net.

About WPBF - Hearst

WPBF is owned by Hearst Television. Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

About WPTV-TV - Scripps

WPTV-TV is a West Palm Beach-based station owned and operated by The E.W. Scripps Company SSP, a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch this year covering dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

