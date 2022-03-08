Invitation Homes Names Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Capital Markets

Invitation Homes Inc. INVH ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced the promotion of Greg Van Winkle to senior vice president, Corporate Strategy & Capital Markets, effective immediately.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006276/en/
Greg Van Winkle, SVP Corporate Strategy & Capital Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
"I'm pleased to recognize the significant contributions Greg has made to ensuring strong financial capital for the overall health of our business as well as strategic growth opportunities for the company," said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Invitation Homes. "As the nation's premier home leasing company, we rely on the strength of our people, and Greg and his team continue to bring exceptional value to our company and our stakeholders."
Greg joined Invitation Homes in July 2016 as director, Investor Relations. He was promoted to senior director in November 2017 and vice president in February 2019. Since February 2020, Greg has been a member of the Corporate Strategy & Capital Markets team, helping to drive strategic corporate development initiatives and manage the company's balance sheet and capital markets activity. Prior to joining Invitation Homes, Greg spent seven years with Morgan Stanley in their Equity Research Group, primarily covering multifamily and single-family rental REITs. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Duke University.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006276/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.