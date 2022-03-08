ñol

See Ad Disclosure

American Vanguard Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results

by Business Wire
March 8, 2022 4:05 PM | 116 min read

Announces Share Repurchase Plan

American Vanguard Corporation AVD today announced preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights versus Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter:

  • Net sales were $159 million in 2021, compared to $141 million in 2020
  • Operating income was $9.4 million in 2021, compared to $10.1 million in 2020
  • EBITDA1 of $14.8 million in 2021, compared to $17.1 million in 2020
  • Both operating income and EBITDA from 2020 benefited from a one-time gain of $4.6 million due to bargain purchase accounting

Fiscal 2021 Full Year Financial Highlights – versus Fiscal 2020 Full Year:

  • Net sales were $557 million in 2021, compared to $459 million in 2020
  • Operating income was $30.9 million in 2021, compared to $22.9 million in 2020
  • Net income was $18.6 million* in 2021, compared to $15.2 million in 2020
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.61* in 2021, compared to $0.51 in 2020
  • EBITDA1 of $56.8 million in 2021, compared to $47.5 million in 2020

*Net income and earnings per share for the full year period include the impact of a $3.3 million, one-time, non-cash charge relating to tax reserves (for net operating loss carryforwards) from the Company's operations in Brazil. These NOLs may be taken as credits in future reporting periods subject to sufficient profitability from those operations.

With respect to the Company's financial performance, CEO and Chairman, Eric G. Wintemute stated: "2021 proved to be a very successful year for AVD despite continuing challenges posed by COVID-19, supply chain disruptions and inflation. On an annual basis, our net sales increased by 21%, operating income was up about 35%, EBITDA rose 20% and, but for the one-time, non-cash charge (which could potentially be reversed over time), our net income would have risen 44% and generated EPS of $0.72.

"The Company adapted to restrictive public health protocols, varying degrees of customer access limitations, and remote work processes in many operational and administrative functions. Throughout the year, we kept AMVAC manufacturing facilities fully functioning and sustained strong profit margins with price increases to offset inflationary costs. In addition, we strengthened our balance sheet, reduced inventory, increased net cash from operations, reduced debt and improved availability under our credit facility."

Mr. Wintemute continued: "2021 results were driven by every part of our business. Our U.S. Crop business benefited from economic reopening and high crop commodity prices which resulted in strong demand for our products in corn, soybeans, cotton, potatoes, and many fruits and vegetables. The U.S. Non-Crop business experienced significant demand in mosquito control, commercial pest applications, horticulture/ornamental products and Envance Technologies' licensing for consumer products. In addition, our International business saw expanded presence in Australia, increased penetration of our biological offerings and solid performance from our Central and South American groups."

Mr. Wintemute concluded: "Looking forward, we believe that our Company is situated well in both domestic and international markets. We are currently optimistic about the prospects for 8-11% revenue growth in 2022 and are targeting gross profit margins to remain strong (38 to 40% of net sales), net income to increase by 60-70% and operating expenses to be between 31% and 33% of net sales. On a very solid core business foundation, we will continue to develop our key strategic growth initiatives in Green Solutions and SIMPAS/Ultimus technologies. We look forward to giving you a more detailed presentation during our upcoming earnings call."

In addition, the Company announced that its board of directors has approved a program for the repurchase of up to one million shares of common stock within the requirements of Exchange Act Rule 10b-18 over the course of the next year. With respect to the repurchase program, Mr. Wintemute stated, "This authorization reflects the strong confidence that our board places in the company's long-term success. This program also serves, in part, to offset the expansion of outstanding shares resulting from equity awards that we make to our workforce."

Conference Call

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, EVP & COO and David T. Johnson, VP & CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results and strategic themes…at 4:30 pm ET on March 8, 2022. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 201-493-6744. Please call in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company's web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

16,285

 

 

$

15,923

 

Receivables:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,938 and $3,297, respectively

 

 

149,326

 

 

 

130,029

 

Other

 

 

9,595

 

 

 

6,969

 

Total receivables, net

 

 

158,921

 

 

 

136,998

 

Inventories, net

 

 

154,306

 

 

 

163,784

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

12,488

 

 

 

10,499

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

 

 

 

3,046

 

Total current assets

 

 

342,000

 

 

 

330,250

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

66,111

 

 

 

65,382

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

25,386

 

 

 

12,198

 

Intangible assets, net of amortization

 

 

197,841

 

 

 

197,514

 

Goodwill

 

 

46,260

 

 

 

52,108

 

Other assets

 

 

16,292

 

 

 

20,077

 

Deferred income tax assets, net

 

 

270

 

 

 

2,764

 

Total assets

 

$

694,160

 

 

$

680,293

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current installments of other liabilities

 

$

802

 

 

$

2,647

 

Accounts payable

 

 

67,140

 

 

 

59,253

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

63,064

 

 

 

43,611

 

Accrued program costs

 

 

63,245

 

 

 

45,441

 

Accrued expenses and other payables

 

 

20,745

 

 

 

16,184

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

3,006

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

5,059

 

 

 

4,188

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

223,061

 

 

 

171,324

 

Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees

 

 

52,240

 

 

 

107,442

 

Other liabilities, excluding current installments

 

 

5,335

 

 

 

9,054

 

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

 

 

20,780

 

 

 

8,177

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

 

20,006

 

 

 

23,560

 

Total liabilities

 

 

321,422

 

 

 

319,557

 

Commitments and contingent liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,248,218 shares in 2021 and 33,922,433 shares in 2020

 

 

3,426

 

 

 

3,394

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

101,450

 

 

 

96,642

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(13,784

)

 

 

(9,322

)

Retained earnings

 

 

304,385

 

 

 

288,182

 

 

 

 

395,477

 

 

 

378,896

 

Less treasury stock at cost, 3,361,040 shares in 2021 and 3,061,040 in 2020

 

 

(22,739

)

 

 

(18,160

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

372,738

 

 

 

360,736

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

694,160

 

 

$

680,293

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net sales

 

$

556,872

 

 

$

458,704

 

 

$

468,186

 

Cost of sales

 

 

(343,629

)

 

 

(286,114

)

 

 

(290,832

)

Gross profit

 

 

213,243

 

 

 

172,590

 

 

 

177,354

 

Operating expenses

 

 

(182,468

)

 

 

(154,339

)

 

 

(151,133

)

Bargain purchase gain on business acquisition

 

 

171

 

 

 

4,657

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

30,946

 

 

 

22,908

 

 

 

26,221

 

Change in fair value of equity investments, net

 

 

(790

)

 

 

717

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

672

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(3,687

)

 

 

(5,178

)

 

 

(7,209

)

Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investment

 

 

27,141

 

 

 

18,447

 

 

 

19,012

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(8,166

)

 

 

(3,080

)

 

 

(5,202

)

Income before loss on equity method investment

 

 

18,975

 

 

 

15,367

 

 

 

13,810

 

Less loss from equity method investment

 

 

(388

)

 

 

(125

)

 

 

(209

)

Net income

 

$

18,587

 

 

$

15,242

 

 

$

13,601

 

Earnings per common share—basic

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.47

 

Earnings per common share—assuming dilution

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.46

 

Weighted average shares outstanding—basic

 

 

29,811

 

 

 

29,450

 

 

 

29,030

 

Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution

 

 

30,410

 

 

 

29,993

 

 

 

29,656

 

 

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF SALES

For the years and quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the quarters ended
December 31,

 

 

For the years ended
December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. crop

$

78,034

 

$

68,402

 

 

$

263,632

 

 

$

211,357

 

U.S. non-crop

 

19,588

 

 

16,811

 

 

 

78,605

 

 

 

60,367

 

Total U.S.

 

97,622

 

 

85,213

 

 

 

342,237

 

 

 

271,724

 

International

 

61,187

 

 

55,535

 

 

 

214,635

 

 

 

186,980

 

Total net sales

$

158,809

 

$

140,748

 

 

$

556,872

 

 

$

458,704

 

Gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. crop

$

31,828

 

$

27,175

 

 

$

109,568

 

 

$

92,723

 

U.S. non-crop

 

8,823

 

 

6,736

 

 

 

37,443

 

 

 

27,842

 

Total U.S.

 

40,651

 

 

33,911

 

 

 

147,011

 

 

 

120,565

 

International

 

18,258

 

 

16,727

 

 

 

66,232

 

 

 

52,025

 

Total gross profit

$

58,909

 

$

50,638

 

 

$

213,243

 

 

$

172,590

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Increase cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

18,587

 

 

$

15,242

 

 

$

13,601

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

 

 

22,229

 

 

 

19,902

 

 

 

18,643

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

194

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

 

Amortization of other long-term assets

 

 

3,943

 

 

 

3,947

 

 

 

3,983

 

Accretion of discounted liabilities

 

 

(8

)

 

 

9

 

 

 

72

 

Amortization of deferred loan fees

 

 

367

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

224

 

Provision for bad debts

 

 

649

 

 

 

1,002

 

 

 

1,035

 

Loan principal and interest forgiveness

 

 

(672

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration

 

 

758

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

(4,120

)

Decrease in environmental liability

 

 

(167

)

 

 

(1,155

)

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

6,880

 

 

 

6,561

 

 

 

7,160

 

Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes

 

 

(1,133

)

 

 

969

 

 

 

2,616

 

Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits

 

 

(1,783

)

 

 

(2,092

)

 

 

263

 

Change in equity investment fair value

 

 

790

 

 

 

(717

)

 

 

 

Loss from equity method investment

 

 

388

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

209

 

Bargain purchase gain

 

 

(171

)

 

 

(4,657

)

 

 

 

Net foreign currency adjustment

 

 

(225

)

 

 

126

 

 

 

275

 

Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations, net of business combinations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in net receivables

 

 

(24,347

)

 

 

15,407

 

 

 

(11,513

)

Decrease in inventories

 

 

8,130

 

 

 

7,421

 

 

 

3,817

 

(Increase) decrease in income tax receivable, net

 

 

6,051

 

 

 

(287

)

 

 

(6,855

)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(3,354

)

 

 

140

 

 

 

(876

)

Increase in net operating lease liability

 

 

286

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

149

 

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

 

 

8,783

 

 

 

(8,199

)

 

 

(7,912

)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue

 

 

19,280

 

 

 

36,803

 

 

 

(13,355

)

Increase (decrease) in accrued program costs

 

 

17,877

 

 

 

(2,517

)

 

 

5,797

 

Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses

 

 

3,986

 

 

 

1,607

 

 

 

(3,600

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

87,318

 

 

 

90,324

 

 

 

9,613

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(9,518

)

 

 

(11,249

)

 

 

(12,985

)

Acquisitions of businesses and product lines

 

 

(10,000

)

 

 

(19,342

)

 

 

(37,972

)

Intangible assets

 

 

(524

)

 

 

(4,014

)

 

 

(3,880

)

Investment

 

 

 

 

 

(1,190

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(20,042

)

 

 

(35,795

)

 

 

(54,837

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (payments) borrowings under line of credit agreement

 

 

(55,569

)

 

 

(41,624

)

 

 

51,900

 

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

(1,301

)

 

 

(1,227

)

 

 

(850

)

Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP

 

 

743

 

 

 

721

 

 

 

716

 

Net receipt from the exercise of stock options

 

 

172

 

 

 

1,603

 

 

 

680

 

Net payment from common stock purchased for tax withholding

 

 

(2,955

)

 

 

(2,745

)

 

 

(1,113

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(4,579

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,604

)

Payment of cash dividends

 

 

(2,382

)

 

 

(1,168

)

 

 

(2,323

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(65,871

)

 

 

(44,440

)

 

 

46,406

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,405

 

 

 

10,089

 

 

 

1,182

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(1,043

)

 

 

(747

)

 

 

(769

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

 

15,923

 

 

 

6,581

 

 

 

6,168

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

 

$

16,285

 

 

$

15,923

 

 

$

6,581

 

 

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA

Quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net income attributable to American Vanguard

$

4,874

 

 

$

7,908

 

Provision for income taxes

 

2,842

 

 

 

1,396

 

Interest expense, net

 

766

 

 

 

1,374

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,340

 

 

 

6,418

 

EBITDA2

$

14,822

 

 

$

17,096

 

 

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net income attributable to American Vanguard

$

18,587

 

 

$

15,242

 

Provision for income taxes

 

8,166

 

 

 

3,080

 

Interest expense, net

 

3,687

 

 

 

5,178

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

26,366

 

 

 

23,968

 

EBITDA 2

$

56,806

 

 

$

47,468

 

 

__________________________
1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define EBITDA differently.
2 EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define EBITDA differently.

