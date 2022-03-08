American Vanguard Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results

Announces Share Repurchase Plan

American Vanguard Corporation AVD today announced preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights – versus Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter:

Net sales were $159 million in 2021, compared to $141 million in 2020

Operating income was $9.4 million in 2021, compared to $10.1 million in 2020

EBITDA 1 of $14.8 million in 2021, compared to $17.1 million in 2020

Both operating income and EBITDA from 2020 benefited from a one-time gain of $4.6 million due to bargain purchase accounting

Fiscal 2021 Full Year Financial Highlights – versus Fiscal 2020 Full Year:

Net sales were $557 million in 2021, compared to $459 million in 2020

Operating income was $30.9 million in 2021, compared to $22.9 million in 2020

Net income was $18.6 million* in 2021, compared to $15.2 million in 2020

Earnings per diluted share of $0.61* in 2021, compared to $0.51 in 2020

EBITDA1 of $56.8 million in 2021, compared to $47.5 million in 2020

*Net income and earnings per share for the full year period include the impact of a $3.3 million, one-time, non-cash charge relating to tax reserves (for net operating loss carryforwards) from the Company's operations in Brazil. These NOLs may be taken as credits in future reporting periods subject to sufficient profitability from those operations.

With respect to the Company's financial performance, CEO and Chairman, Eric G. Wintemute stated: "2021 proved to be a very successful year for AVD despite continuing challenges posed by COVID-19, supply chain disruptions and inflation. On an annual basis, our net sales increased by 21%, operating income was up about 35%, EBITDA rose 20% and, but for the one-time, non-cash charge (which could potentially be reversed over time), our net income would have risen 44% and generated EPS of $0.72.

"The Company adapted to restrictive public health protocols, varying degrees of customer access limitations, and remote work processes in many operational and administrative functions. Throughout the year, we kept AMVAC manufacturing facilities fully functioning and sustained strong profit margins with price increases to offset inflationary costs. In addition, we strengthened our balance sheet, reduced inventory, increased net cash from operations, reduced debt and improved availability under our credit facility."

Mr. Wintemute continued: "2021 results were driven by every part of our business. Our U.S. Crop business benefited from economic reopening and high crop commodity prices which resulted in strong demand for our products in corn, soybeans, cotton, potatoes, and many fruits and vegetables. The U.S. Non-Crop business experienced significant demand in mosquito control, commercial pest applications, horticulture/ornamental products and Envance Technologies' licensing for consumer products. In addition, our International business saw expanded presence in Australia, increased penetration of our biological offerings and solid performance from our Central and South American groups."

Mr. Wintemute concluded: "Looking forward, we believe that our Company is situated well in both domestic and international markets. We are currently optimistic about the prospects for 8-11% revenue growth in 2022 and are targeting gross profit margins to remain strong (38 to 40% of net sales), net income to increase by 60-70% and operating expenses to be between 31% and 33% of net sales. On a very solid core business foundation, we will continue to develop our key strategic growth initiatives in Green Solutions and SIMPAS/Ultimus technologies. We look forward to giving you a more detailed presentation during our upcoming earnings call."

In addition, the Company announced that its board of directors has approved a program for the repurchase of up to one million shares of common stock within the requirements of Exchange Act Rule 10b-18 over the course of the next year. With respect to the repurchase program, Mr. Wintemute stated, "This authorization reflects the strong confidence that our board places in the company's long-term success. This program also serves, in part, to offset the expansion of outstanding shares resulting from equity awards that we make to our workforce."

Conference Call

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, EVP & COO and David T. Johnson, VP & CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results and strategic themes…at 4:30 pm ET on March 8, 2022. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 201-493-6744. Please call in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company's web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,285 $ 15,923 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,938 and $3,297, respectively 149,326 130,029 Other 9,595 6,969 Total receivables, net 158,921 136,998 Inventories, net 154,306 163,784 Prepaid expenses 12,488 10,499 Income taxes receivable — 3,046 Total current assets 342,000 330,250 Property, plant and equipment, net 66,111 65,382 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,386 12,198 Intangible assets, net of amortization 197,841 197,514 Goodwill 46,260 52,108 Other assets 16,292 20,077 Deferred income tax assets, net 270 2,764 Total assets $ 694,160 $ 680,293 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of other liabilities $ 802 $ 2,647 Accounts payable 67,140 59,253 Deferred revenue 63,064 43,611 Accrued program costs 63,245 45,441 Accrued expenses and other payables 20,745 16,184 Income taxes payable 3,006 — Operating lease liabilities, current 5,059 4,188 Total current liabilities 223,061 171,324 Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees 52,240 107,442 Other liabilities, excluding current installments 5,335 9,054 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 20,780 8,177 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 20,006 23,560 Total liabilities 321,422 319,557 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued — — Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,248,218 shares in 2021 and 33,922,433 shares in 2020 3,426 3,394 Additional paid-in capital 101,450 96,642 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,784 ) (9,322 ) Retained earnings 304,385 288,182 395,477 378,896 Less treasury stock at cost, 3,361,040 shares in 2021 and 3,061,040 in 2020 (22,739 ) (18,160 ) Total stockholders' equity 372,738 360,736 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 694,160 $ 680,293

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 2021 2020 2019 Net sales $ 556,872 $ 458,704 $ 468,186 Cost of sales (343,629 ) (286,114 ) (290,832 ) Gross profit 213,243 172,590 177,354 Operating expenses (182,468 ) (154,339 ) (151,133 ) Bargain purchase gain on business acquisition 171 4,657 — Operating income 30,946 22,908 26,221 Change in fair value of equity investments, net (790 ) 717 — Other income 672 — — Interest expense, net (3,687 ) (5,178 ) (7,209 ) Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investment 27,141 18,447 19,012 Provision for income taxes (8,166 ) (3,080 ) (5,202 ) Income before loss on equity method investment 18,975 15,367 13,810 Less loss from equity method investment (388 ) (125 ) (209 ) Net income $ 18,587 $ 15,242 $ 13,601 Earnings per common share—basic $ 0.62 $ 0.52 $ 0.47 Earnings per common share—assuming dilution $ 0.61 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 29,811 29,450 29,030 Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution 30,410 29,993 29,656

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF SALES For the years and quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) For the quarters ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales: U.S. crop $ 78,034 $ 68,402 $ 263,632 $ 211,357 U.S. non-crop 19,588 16,811 78,605 60,367 Total U.S. 97,622 85,213 342,237 271,724 International 61,187 55,535 214,635 186,980 Total net sales $ 158,809 $ 140,748 $ 556,872 $ 458,704 Gross profit: U.S. crop $ 31,828 $ 27,175 $ 109,568 $ 92,723 U.S. non-crop 8,823 6,736 37,443 27,842 Total U.S. 40,651 33,911 147,011 120,565 International 18,258 16,727 66,232 52,025 Total gross profit $ 58,909 $ 50,638 $ 213,243 $ 172,590

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited) 2021 2020 2019 Increase cash Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,587 $ 15,242 $ 13,601 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 22,229 19,902 18,643 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 194 119 — Amortization of other long-term assets 3,943 3,947 3,983 Accretion of discounted liabilities (8 ) 9 72 Amortization of deferred loan fees 367 300 224 Provision for bad debts 649 1,002 1,035 Loan principal and interest forgiveness (672 ) — — Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration 758 250 (4,120 ) Decrease in environmental liability (167 ) (1,155 ) — Stock-based compensation 6,880 6,561 7,160 Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes (1,133 ) 969 2,616 Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits (1,783 ) (2,092 ) 263 Change in equity investment fair value 790 (717 ) — Loss from equity method investment 388 125 209 Bargain purchase gain (171 ) (4,657 ) — Net foreign currency adjustment (225 ) 126 275 Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations, net of business combinations: (Increase) decrease in net receivables (24,347 ) 15,407 (11,513 ) Decrease in inventories 8,130 7,421 3,817 (Increase) decrease in income tax receivable, net 6,051 (287 ) (6,855 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (3,354 ) 140 (876 ) Increase in net operating lease liability 286 18 149 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 8,783 (8,199 ) (7,912 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 19,280 36,803 (13,355 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued program costs 17,877 (2,517 ) 5,797 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 3,986 1,607 (3,600 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 87,318 90,324 9,613 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (9,518 ) (11,249 ) (12,985 ) Acquisitions of businesses and product lines (10,000 ) (19,342 ) (37,972 ) Intangible assets (524 ) (4,014 ) (3,880 ) Investment — (1,190 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (20,042 ) (35,795 ) (54,837 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (payments) borrowings under line of credit agreement (55,569 ) (41,624 ) 51,900 Payment of contingent consideration (1,301 ) (1,227 ) (850 ) Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 743 721 716 Net receipt from the exercise of stock options 172 1,603 680 Net payment from common stock purchased for tax withholding (2,955 ) (2,745 ) (1,113 ) Repurchase of common stock (4,579 ) — (2,604 ) Payment of cash dividends (2,382 ) (1,168 ) (2,323 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (65,871 ) (44,440 ) 46,406 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,405 10,089 1,182 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,043 ) (747 ) (769 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 15,923 6,581 6,168 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 16,285 $ 15,923 $ 6,581

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA Quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 2021 2020 Net income attributable to American Vanguard $ 4,874 $ 7,908 Provision for income taxes 2,842 1,396 Interest expense, net 766 1,374 Depreciation and amortization 6,340 6,418 EBITDA2 $ 14,822 $ 17,096

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) 2021 2020 Net income attributable to American Vanguard $ 18,587 $ 15,242 Provision for income taxes 8,166 3,080 Interest expense, net 3,687 5,178 Depreciation and amortization 26,366 23,968 EBITDA 2 $ 56,806 $ 47,468

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define EBITDA differently.



