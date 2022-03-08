Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Chewy, Inc. CHWY ("Chewy"), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.
Chewy Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Conference ID: 038970
Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll-Free), or +1-929-526-1599 (International Toll-Free)
Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free) or +44-204-525-0658 (International Toll-Free)
Replay Access Code: 717324
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on April 5, 2022)
Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com
About Chewy
Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006261/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.