Performant Financial Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings on March 15, 2022

Performant Financial Corporation PFMT (the Company), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through March 22, 2022 accessible by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13727690.
The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.performantcorp.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.
ABOUT PERFORMANT
Performant helps commercial healthcare and government payers enhance revenue and contain costs by identifying, preventing, and recovering waste, improper payments, and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several markets, including Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial healthcare. Performant has been providing healthcare recovery audit services for more than a decade and works with leading national payers, regional payers, and Blues plans.
Powered by a proprietary analytics platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.
To learn more about Performant, please visit https://www.performantcorp.com
