Bird Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call Date

Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") BRDS, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and other business updates.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0792 (international callers please dial 201-689-8263) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.bird.co/.
A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at bird.co/investor for 90 days.
About Bird
Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.
