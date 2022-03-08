Virios Therapeutics to Present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI, a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat chronic diseases, including fibromyalgia, announced today that Greg Duncan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

The session will focus on Virios' combination antiviral therapeutic approach, progress in advancing its pipeline, including the Phase 2b FORTRESS trial in fibromyalgia and the recently initiated collaboration in Long COVID, and upcoming milestones and value drivers.

The live and archived webcast of the session may be accessed on the Virios Therapeutics website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics VIRI is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat debilitating chronic diseases, such as fibromyalgia ("FM"). Immune responses related to the activation of tissue resident herpes have been postulated as a potential root cause triggering and/or sustaining chronic illnesses such as FM, irritable bowel disease ("IBS"), chronic fatigue syndrome and other functional somatic syndromes, all of which are characterized by waxing and waning symptoms with no obvious etiology. Our lead development candidate ("IMC-1") is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib designed to synergistically suppress herpes virus replication, with the end goal of reducing virally promoted disease symptoms. IMC-1 has been granted fast track designation by the FDA and is currently being tested in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial ("FORTRESS") designed to set the stage for registrational studies. Evidence of IMC-1's efficacy on a broad spectrum of FM outcome measures was previously demonstrated in a Phase 2a clinical trial.

The Company is pursuing a second development candidate, IMC-2 (valacyclovir and celecoxib), as a potential treatment for managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function and anxiety associated with Long COVID, otherwise known as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19. The Company has provided Bateman Horne Center ("BHC") with an unrestricted grant to conduct this study. BHC is a non-profit, interdisciplinary Center of Excellence advancing the diagnosis and treatment of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome ("ME/CFS"), FM, post-viral syndromes, and related comorbidities.

For more information, please visit www.virios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Virios Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the completion and timing of the FORTRESS trial or any studies relating to the treatment of Long COVID with IMC-2. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI) undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

