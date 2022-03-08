Paragon 28 Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides 2022 Net Revenue Guidance

Paragon 28, Inc. FNA ("Paragon 28" or "P28"), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today reported financial results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Highlights

Net revenue $42.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing 22% growth over the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by increased revenue per US surgeon and US sales force expansion, plus strong growth in South Africa and the UK

Net revenue $147.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, representing 33% growth over 2020

Gross margin 81.7% for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to 72.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting lower excess and obsolete inventory expenses and a greater mix of higher margin products sold in the current period

Operating expenses $40.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $24.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 Research and Development expense $4.9 million compared to $3.0 million in the prior year quarter, driven by 30 new products in development, plus three new products receiving FDA clearance in the fourth quarter of 2021 Selling, General and Administrative expense $35.1 million compared to $21.7 million in the prior year quarter, including increased selling and marketing expenses driven by more US marketing and medical education events, increased variable commission expense, and investments in US and International commercial teams, and increased general and administrative expenses, driven primarily by additional costs related to becoming a publicly traded company

Net loss $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA $0.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020

Cash $109.4 million as of December 31, 2021

"Our teams are foot and ankle specialists, and their focus, resilience, and passion for serving foot and ankle patients and surgeons drove our strong fourth quarter and full year revenue growth, further expanding our market share in the US and internationally," said Albert DaCosta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am thrilled with the team's execution in 2021, including receiving approvals for eight new products, expanding our commercial teams and surgeon base, training over 800 surgeons in-person at our Denver headquarters and across the US in the second half of 2021, and building critical corporate infrastructures to go public and scale for future growth. We reached these commercial and operational successes, and continued reporting positive Adjusted EBITDA, realizing $3.1 million for 2021."

Mr. DaCosta continued, "The current foot and ankle market is large and growing rapidly with potential for even greater future growth to be driven by potential improvements in patient outcomes. P28 is uniquely positioned as foot and ankle specialists to continue to gain market share and lead the way to drive future improvements in patient outcomes."

2022 Net Revenue Guidance

The Company expects 2022 net revenue to be in a range of $167.0 million to $171.0 million, representing annual growth of approximately 13% to 16%. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company also expects net revenue growth to be in a range of 13% to 16%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. In recent weeks, COVID-19 net revenue headwinds have waned as compared to those experienced earlier in the first quarter. However, given the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, our revenue guidance incorporates the risk of COVID-19 headwinds similar to those experienced first quarter of 2022 to date.

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect our expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. We do not intend to update our financial outlook until our next quarterly results announcement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: Paragon 28's potential to shape a better future for foot and ankle patients and its estimated 2022 and first quarter 2022 net revenues. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on Paragon 28's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Paragon 28's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Paragon 28's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2022. Paragon 28 does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Paragon 28's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Paragon 28's results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Their Limitations

In addition to our results and measures of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP presented in this press release, we believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating and comparing our financial and operational performance over multiple periods, identifying trends affecting our business, formulating business plans, and making strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our financial performance and is also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation to net income, helps identify underlying trends in our business and helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, tax rates, or different forms of employee compensation. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these potential limitations include:

other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may report Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures;

although depreciation and amortization expenses are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditures for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA also does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs or the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation; and

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other GAAP-based financial measures.

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 109,352 $ 17,501 Trade receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,032 and $1,296, respectively 25,939 19,972 Inventories, net 40,241 32,226 Income taxes receivable 920 1,479 Other current assets 3,078 617 Total current assets 179,530 71,795 Property and equipment, net 32,181 22,363 Intangible assets, net 16,505 3,325 Goodwill 6,329 — Deferred income taxes — 100 Total assets $ 234,545 $ 97,583 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SERIES EQUITY & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,028 $ 8,812 Accrued expenses 18,232 10,052 Other current liabilities 1,929 469 Current maturities of long-term debt 153 2,231 Income taxes payable 615 504 Total current liabilities 33,957 22,068 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt net, less current maturities 7,476 4,030 Other long-term liabilities 840 — Deferred income taxes 78 — Total liabilities 42,351 26,098 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Convertible preferred series equity: Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, $0 cumulative preferred dividends, as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 0 shares and 13,812,500 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — 4,250 Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, $0 and $812 cumulative preferred dividends as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 0 and 6,608,700 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — 36,842 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 and 72,187,845 shares authorized; 77,360,806 and 47,567,010 shares issued, and 76,447,287 and 46,738,540 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 763 467 Additional paid-in-capital 197,868 22,107 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (463 ) 12,418 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8 823 Treasury stock, at cost; 913,519 and 828,470 shares as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (5,982 ) (5,422 ) Total stockholders' equity 192,194 30,393 Total liabilities, convertible preferred series equity & stockholders' equity $ 234,545 $ 97,583

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands) (unaudited – Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 42,774 $ 35,057 $ 147,464 $ 110,981 Cost of goods sold 7,815 9,713 28,024 25,099 Gross profit 34,959 25,344 119,440 85,882 Operating expenses Research and development costs 4,873 2,996 16,128 11,171 Selling, general, and administrative 35,078 21,679 114,087 72,641 Total operating expenses 39,951 24,676 130,215 83,812 Operating (loss) income (4,992 ) 668 (10,775 ) 2,070 Other (expense) income Other (expense) income (362 ) 3,697 (486 ) 3,557 Interest expense (545 ) (69 ) (1,719 ) (602 ) Total other (expense) income (906 ) 3,628 (2,205 ) 2,955 (Loss) income before income taxes (5,898 ) 4,296 (12,980 ) 5,025 Income tax expense (benefit) 276 131 713 1,527 Net (loss) income $ (6,174 ) $ 4,165 $ (13,693 ) $ 3,498

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (13,693 ) $ 3,498 $ 3,117 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,961 6,384 4,202 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,022 636 300 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 2,821 7,467 1,712 Stock-based compensation 4,948 1,808 1,754 Amortization of debt issuance costs 576 134 85 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 440 — — Deferred income taxes 170 1,307 (1,115 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 237 554 545 Other 31 113 (26 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6,461 ) 386 (5,221 ) Inventories (11,098 ) (14,831 ) (3,560 ) Other current assets (2,468 ) 944 (618 ) Accounts payable 3,431 (6,238 ) 8,430 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,095 (815 ) 3,098 Income tax receivable/payable 671 (236 ) (405 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,317 ) 1,111 12,298 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (18,296 ) (9,653 ) (17,261 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 799 522 580 Purchases of intangible assets (2,993 ) (1,187 ) (773 ) Acquisition of Additive Orthopaedics (15,000 ) — — Net cash used in investing activities (35,490 ) (10,318 ) (17,454 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of note payable - related party — — 3,000 Payments on note payable - related party — (3,000 ) — Proceeds from revolving credit facility — — 780 Payments on revolving credit facility — (9,821 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 10,000 458 8,885 Payments on long-term debt (6,034 ) (1,686 ) (2,200 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (3,139 ) (53 ) (150 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,001 1,842 — Proceeds from IPO, net of issuance costs 129,384 — Proceeds from issuance of Series B capital stock, net of issuance costs — 36,030 — Payments on treasury stock repurchased (561 ) (1,538 ) (3,885 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 445 1,780 115 Net cash provided by financing activities 131,096 24,012 6,545 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (438 ) 86 29 Net increase in cash 91,851 14,891 1,418 Cash at beginning of period 17,501 2,610 1,192 Cash at end of period $ 109,352 $ 17,501 $ 2,610 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 678 $ 453 $ 97 Cash paid for interest 1,086 395 550 Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable 881 120 115 Series B convertible preferred stock dividend — 812 —

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (loss) $ (6,174 ) $ 4,165 $ (13,693 ) $ 3,498 Interest expense 545 69 1,719 602 Income tax expense (benefit) 276 131 713 1,527 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,884 1,905 8,987 6,384 Stock based compensation expense 2,201 576 4,948 1,808 PPP Loan Forgiveness (1) — (3,747 ) — (3,747 ) Excess and obsolete inventory expense related to supply chain disruption (2) — 3,182 — 3,702 Change in fair value of earnout liability (3) 380 — 440 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 112 $ 6,281 $ 3,114 $ 13,774

(1) Represents non-recurring other income received in connection with the forgiveness of the PPP Loan. (2) Represents non-recurring excess and obsolete inventory expense caused by supply chain purchasing process disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic. (3) Represents non-cash change in the fair value of earnout liability from acquisition date to December 31, 2021.

