DoubleVerify Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

by Business Wire
March 8, 2022 4:00 PM | 232 min read

Achieved Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Revenue and Net Cash from Operating Activities

Increased Full Year 2021 Revenue by 36% Year-over Year to $332.7 Million, driven by Growth in Programmatic, Social, CTV and International Revenue

Achieved Full Year 2021 Net Income of $29.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $109.7 Million, representing a 33% Adjusted EBITDA margin

Completed the acquisition of OpenSlate, the Leading Independent Pre-Campaign Contextual Targeting Platform for social video and CTV, in the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Earned MRC Accreditation for Programmatic Targeting Services

DoubleVerify ("DV") DV, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"2021 was a year of exceptionally strong execution and performance," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. "In our inaugural year as a public company, we measured 4.5 trillion media transactions, grew revenue 36% to more than $330 million, achieved nearly 70% international revenue growth, generated $83 million of net cash from operating activities, completed two acquisitions and launched Authentic Attention, an innovative, identifier-independent performance solution that drives better outcomes for advertisers. Today, we are the only independent, unbiased, third-party platform verifying media quality at scale, across all digital channels and devices. We are still early in our growth trajectory, which is driven by our ongoing product leadership, channel and geographic expansion, new client wins and strategic acquisitions, and we remain optimistic about our growth prospects for 2022 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
(All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2020)

  • Total revenue of $105.5 million, an increase of 34%.
  • Advertiser Programmatic revenue of $54.1 million, an increase of 35%.
  • Advertiser Direct revenue of $42.3 million, an increase of 28%.
    • Media Transactions Measured ("MTM") for Social increased by 39% and for CTV increased by 43%.
    • International revenue increased by 61%, with APAC revenue growth of 77% and EMEA revenue growth of 54%.
  • Supply-Side revenue of $9.2 million, an increase of 64%.
  • Net income of $28.3 million, an increase of 248%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $40.4 million, an increase of 46%, representing a 38% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:
(All comparisons are to full year 2020)

  • Total revenue of $332.7 million, an increase of 36%.
  • Media Transactions Measured (MTM) were 4.5 trillion, an increase of 41%.
  • Advertiser Programmatic revenue of $167.8 million, an increase of 45%.
  • Advertiser Direct revenue of $135.5 million, an increase of 27%.
    • Social revenue increased by 47% and represented 33% of Direct Revenue.
    • Media Transactions Measured for CTV increased by 57%.
    • International revenue increased by 69% with APAC revenue growth of 84% and EMEA revenue growth of 61%.
  • Supply-Side revenue of $29.4 million, an increase of 38%.
  • Net income of $29.3 million, an increase of 43%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $109.7 million, an increase of 50%, representing a 33% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Grew premium-priced Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) revenues by approximately 51% year-over-year in the fourth quarter driven by new upsells to existing clients as well as by sales to new clients.
  • Earned Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for DV's pre-bid data based on property-level Brand Safety, Contextual and Viewability data and Fraud/IVT data. DV is the only provider currently accredited for predictive viewability targeting as well as property-level ad verification, inclusive of brand suitability and contextual targeting within programmatic media campaigns.
  • Drove global market share growth through new product upsells and logo wins including Merck, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Universal Parks, American Family Insurance, Bell Canada and Airtel India.
  • Launched Fully On-Screen pre-bid targeting to complement its post-bid measurement capabilities, empowering programmatic advertisers to address CTV viewability challenges across the media transaction. DV Fully On-Screen pre-bid segments are available on Amobee, MediaMath and Xandr, with more media-buying platform integrations forthcoming.
  • Announced a preferred partnership with Comscore to develop a best-in-class, integrated media quality verification and audience measurement solution to allow advertisers to seamlessly measure the impact of their full media plan.
  • Discovered and exposed ViperBot, a new global fraud scheme spoofing up to 85 million ad requests per day and affecting CTV and mobile, two of the industry's most in-demand channels.
  • Uncovered and neutralized ParrotTerra, a CTV fraud scheme where fraudsters set up counterfeit SSAI servers to generate fake CTV inventory across countless apps, IPs and devices.

Strategic Initiatives:

  • Acquired OpenSlate, the leading independent pre-activation and content classification platform for social video and CTV, on November 22, 2021, for $147.4 million, in a cash and stock transaction.

"We achieved stronger than anticipated results in the fourth quarter and drove full year revenue growth of 36% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%, driven by product successes in fast-growth sectors such as Programmatic, Social and CTV," said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. "We are guiding to 30% revenue growth and 30% adjusted EBITDA margins at the midpoints of our 2022 guidance ranges, which demonstrates our track record of driving a distinct and sustainable combination of high revenue growth and profitability, even at a larger operational scale."

First Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance:

DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

First Quarter 2022:

  • Revenue of $89 to $91 million, a year-over-year increase of 33% at the midpoint.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $21 to $23 million, representing a 24% margin at the midpoint.

Full Year 2022:

  • Revenue of $429 to $437 million, a year-over-year increase of 30% at the midpoint.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $126 to $134 million, representing a 30% margin at the midpoint.

With respect to the Company's expectations under "First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance" above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, Mar 8, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. In addition, an archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Key Business Terms

Advertiser Direct revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.

Advertiser Programmatic revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify's data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify's software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2021

 

2020

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

221,591

 

 

$

33,354

 

Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $6,527 and $7,049 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

122,938

 

 

 

94,677

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

23,295

 

 

 

13,904

 

Total current assets

 

 

367,824

 

 

 

141,935

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

17,575

 

 

 

18,107

 

Goodwill

 

 

350,560

 

 

 

227,349

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

153,395

 

 

 

121,710

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

60

 

 

 

82

 

Other non‑current assets

 

 

2,780

 

 

 

2,151

 

Total assets

 

$

892,194

 

 

$

511,334

 

Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

$

3,853

 

 

$

3,495

 

Accrued expense

 

 

41,456

 

 

 

25,419

 

Income tax liabilities

 

 

1,321

 

 

 

1,277

 

Current portion of capital lease obligations

 

 

1,970

 

 

 

1,515

 

Contingent considerations current

 

 

1,717

 

 

 

1,198

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

6,716

 

 

 

1,116

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

57,033

 

 

 

34,020

 

Long‑term debt

 

 

 

 

 

22,000

 

Capital lease obligations

 

 

2,579

 

 

 

3,447

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

30,307

 

 

 

31,418

 

Other non‑current liabilities

 

 

3,209

 

 

 

3,292

 

Contingent considerations non‑current

 

 

 

 

 

462

 

Total liabilities

 

$

93,128

 

 

$

94,639

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 162,347 shares issued and 162,297 outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 700,000 shares authorized, 140,222 shares issued and 125,074 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020

 

 

162

 

 

 

140

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 61,006 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2020. Liquidation preference: $350,000 as of December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

610

 

Additional paid‑in capital

 

 

717,228

 

 

 

620,679

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 50 shares and 15,146 shares as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

(1,802

)

 

 

(260,686

)

Retained earnings

 

 

84,249

 

 

 

54,941

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes

 

 

(771

)

 

 

1,011

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

799,066

 

 

 

416,695

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

892,194

 

 

$

511,334

 

 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

 

$

332,741

 

 

$

243,917

 

 

$

182,663

 

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

 

54,382

 

 

 

35,750

 

 

 

24,848

 

Product development

 

 

62,698

 

 

 

47,004

 

 

 

31,598

 

Sales, marketing and customer support

 

 

77,312

 

 

 

62,157

 

 

 

38,401

 

General and administrative

 

 

81,380

 

 

 

53,056

 

 

 

26,899

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

30,285

 

 

 

24,595

 

 

 

21,813

 

Income from operations

 

 

26,684

 

 

 

21,355

 

 

 

39,104

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

4,931

 

 

 

5,202

 

Other income, net

 

 

(309

)

 

 

(885

)

 

 

(1,458

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

25,821

 

 

 

17,309

 

 

 

35,360

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(3,487

)

 

 

(3,144

)

 

 

12,053

 

Net income

 

$

29,308

 

 

$

20,453

 

 

$

23,307

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.17

 

Diluted

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.16

 

Weighted‑average common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

148,309

 

 

 

138,072

 

 

 

139,650

 

Diluted

 

 

160,264

 

 

 

145,443

 

 

 

143,046

 

Comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

29,308

 

 

$

20,453

 

 

$

23,307

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

 

 

(1,782

)

 

 

1,078

 

 

 

(67

)

Total comprehensive income

 

$

27,526

 

 

$

21,531

 

 

$

23,240

 

 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

Preferred Stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional

 

 

 

 

(Loss) Income

 

Total

 

 

Shares

 

 

 

 

Shares

 

 

 

 

Treasury Stock

 

Paid‑in

 

Retained

 

Net of

 

Stockholders'

(in thousands)

 

Issued

 

Amount

 

Issued

 

Amount

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Capital

 

Earnings

 

Income Taxes

 

Equity

Balances as of January 1, 2019

 

139,618

 

$

140

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

281,600

 

 

$

11,181

 

$

3

 

 

$

292,924

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(70

)

 

 

(70

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,680

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,680

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

177

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

177

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,307

 

 

 

 

 

23,307

 

Balances as of December 31, 2019

 

139,721

 

$

140

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

283,457

 

 

$

34,488

 

$

(67

)

 

$

318,018

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,078

 

 

 

1,078

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,984

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,984

 

Exchange of common stock for Series A preferred stock

 

 

 

 

45,438

 

 

 

454

 

 

15,146

 

 

 

(260,686

)

 

 

260,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional Series A preferred stock issuance, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

15,568

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85,308

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

85,464

 

Repurchase of vested options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,506

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,506

)

Common stock issued under employee purchase plan

 

61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

424

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

255

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

780

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

780

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

185

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,453

 

 

 

 

 

20,453

 

Balances as of December 31, 2020

 

140,222

 

$

140

 

61,006

 

 

$

610

 

 

15,146

 

 

$

(260,686

)

 

$

620,679

 

 

$

54,941

 

$

1,011

 

 

$

416,695

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,782

)

 

 

(1,782

)

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

(1,802

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,802

)

Issuance of common stock as consideration for acquisition

 

684

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,525

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,526

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,887

 

Common stock issued under employee purchase plan

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

404

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

404

 

Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

4,782

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,435

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,440

 

Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conversion of Series A preferred stock to common stock

 

5,190

 

 

5

 

(61,006

)

 

 

(610

)

 

(15,146

)

 

 

260,686

 

 

 

(260,081

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock upon initial public offering

 

9,977

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

269,380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

269,390

 

Private placement stock issuance concurrent with initial public offering

 

1,111

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,000

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29,308

 

 

 

 

 

29,308

 

Balances as of December 31, 2021

 

162,347

 

$

162

 

 

 

$

 

 

50

 

 

$

(1,802

)

 

$

717,228

 

 

$

84,249

 

$

(771

)

 

$

799,066

 

 

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

29,308

 

 

$

20,453

 

 

$

23,307

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bad debt (recovery) expense

 

 

(711

)

 

 

4,811

 

 

 

3,346

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

30,285

 

 

 

24,595

 

 

 

21,813

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

294

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

298

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

 

Accretion of acquisition liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

363

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(7,866

)

 

 

(5,137

)

 

 

1,997

 

Noncash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

21,887

 

 

 

5,984

 

 

 

1,680

 

Interest expense (income)

 

 

103

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(119

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

57

 

 

 

(949

)

 

 

(1,079

)

Offering costs

 

 

22,074

 

 

 

3,555

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

733

 

 

 

673

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

 

(22,004

)

 

 

(30,443

)

 

 

(32,741

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(7,046

)

 

 

(8,792

)

 

 

(1,637

)

Other non-current assets

 

 

(521

)

 

 

(221

)

 

 

(409

)

Trade payables

 

 

(49

)

 

 

2,482

 

 

 

(538

)

Accrued expenses

 

 

13,946

 

 

 

8,960

 

 

 

6,162

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

3,741

 

 

 

(6,560

)

 

 

9,954

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

(1,482

)

 

 

1,146

 

 

 

(2,964

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

82,749

 

 

 

21,216

 

 

 

29,433

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(9,397

)

 

 

(9,751

)

 

 

(5,943

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

(149,217

)

 

 

 

 

 

(57,252

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(158,614

)

 

 

(9,751

)

 

 

(63,195

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

89,650

 

 

 

20,000

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

 

(22,000

)

 

 

(142,113

)

 

 

(750

)

Deferred payment related to Leiki acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

(2,033

)

 

 

(2,189

)

Deferred payment related to Zentrick acquisition

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(50

)

 

 

 

Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

(601

)

 

 

(601

)

Deferred payment related to acquisition of assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(71

)

Repurchase of vested options

 

 

 

 

 

(15,506

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from Series A preferred stock issuance, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

346,150

 

 

 

 

Payments to shareholders for preferred stock Series A

 

 

 

 

 

(260,686

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options

 

 

12,440

 

 

 

780

 

 

 

177

 

Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan

 

 

404

 

 

 

424

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering

 

 

269,390

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection to concurrent private placement

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments related to offering costs

 

 

(22,069

)

 

 

(3,610

)

 

 

 

Payments related to debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(577

)

 

 

 

Capital lease payments

 

 

(1,918

)

 

 

(1,443

)

 

 

(1,521

)

Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings

 

 

(1,802

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

264,395

 

 

 

10,385

 

 

 

15,045

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(200

)

 

 

203

 

 

 

23

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

188,330

 

 

 

22,053

 

 

 

(18,694

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—Beginning of period

 

 

33,395

 

 

 

11,342

 

 

 

30,036

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—End of period

 

$

221,725

 

 

$

33,395

 

 

$

11,342

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

221,591

 

 

$

33,354

 

 

$

10,920

 

Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets)

 

 

134

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

422

 

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

221,725

 

 

$

33,395

 

 

$

11,342

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for taxes

 

 

7,698

 

 

 

16,180

 

 

 

1,962

 

Cash paid for interest

 

 

774

 

 

 

3,369

 

 

 

4,659

 

Non‑cash investing and financing transactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock issued in connection with acquisition

 

 

22,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange of common stock for preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

260,686

 

 

 

 

Deferred payment obligation issued as consideration

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,097

 

Contingent consideration issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,690

 

Treasury stock reissued upon the conversion of Series A preferred stock for common stock

 

 

260,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of equipment under capital lease

 

 

1,518

 

 

 

1,603

 

 

 

1,535

 

Capital assets financed by accounts payable

 

 

36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expense

 

 

5

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

 

Comparison of the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Change

 

Change

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

Change

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

$

 

%

 

2021

 

2020

 

$

 

%

 

(In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue by customer type:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertiser - direct

$

42,256

 

$

32,946

 

$

9,310

 

28

%

 

$

135,516

 

$

106,422

 

$

29,094

 

27

%

Advertiser - programmatic

 

54,104

 

 

40,092

 

 

14,012

 

35

 

 

 

167,798

 

 

116,115

 

 

51,683

 

45

 

Supply-side customer

 

9,173

 

 

5,603

 

 

3,570

 

64

 

 

 

29,427

 

 

21,380

 

 

8,047

 

38

 

Total revenue

$

105,533

 

$

78,641

 

$

26,892

 

34

%

 

$

332,741

 

$

243,917

 

$

88,824

 

36

%

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. A metric similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in certain calculations under our New Revolving Credit Facility. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

(In Thousands)

 

(In Thousands)

Net income

$

28,308

 

 

$

8,130

 

 

$

29,308

 

 

$

20,453

 

Net income margin

 

27

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

9

%

 

 

8

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,296

 

 

 

6,428

 

 

 

30,285

 

 

 

24,595

 

Stock-based compensation

 

9,787

 

 

 

2,422

 

 

 

21,887

 

 

 

5,984

 

Option cancellation payments

 

 

 

 

14,543

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,543

 

Interest expense

 

237

 

 

 

1,973

 

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

4,931

 

Income tax benefit

 

(11,848

)

 

 

(5,119

)

 

 

(3,487

)

 

 

(3,144

)

M&A and restructuring costs (recoveries) (a)

 

2,382

 

 

 

(29

)

 

 

3,510

 

 

 

170

 

Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs (b)

 

1,099

 

 

 

1,915

 

 

 

23,564

 

 

 

4,910

 

Other costs (recoveries) (c)

 

2,825

 

 

 

(1,427

)

 

 

3,812

 

 

 

1,605

 

Other income (d)

 

(674

)

 

 

(1,244

)

 

 

(309

)

 

 

(885

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

40,412

 

 

$

27,592

 

 

$

109,742

 

 

$

73,162

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

38

%

 

 

35

%

 

 

33

%

 

 

30

%

(a)

M&A costs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 consist of transaction and integration costs related to the acquisition of Meetrics and OpenSlate as well as associated restructuring costs and related activities. M&A costs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 consist of deferred compensation costs related to Zentrick.

(b)

Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 consist of third-party costs incurred in preparation for and completion of our IPO and secondary offering related expenses incurred on behalf of Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. pursuant to the terms of the stockholder's agreements between the Company and Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P.

(c)

Other costs (recoveries) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are costs associated with the early termination of our agreement for the Zentrick Deferred Payment Terms, previously disclosed as a contingency. Also included in the year ended December 31, 2021 are costs related to the recognition of a cease-use liability related to unoccupied leased office space and of reimbursements paid to Providence for costs incurred prior to the IPO date. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, other costs (recoveries) related to the reimbursement of certain costs incurred for investigating and remediating certain IT/cybersecurity matters that occurred in March 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, other costs (recoveries) related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, third-party costs incurred in response to investigating and remediating certain IT/cybersecurity matters that occurred in March 2020 and reimbursements paid to Providence.

(d)

Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 consists of the impact of foreign currency transaction gains and losses associated with monetary assets and liabilities. Other income for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 consists of changes in fair value associated with contingent considerations and the impact of foreign currency transaction gains and losses associated with monetary assets and liabilities.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors for period to period comparisons of our core business and for understanding and evaluating trends in our operating results on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations of these measures are:

  • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • they do not reflect income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay income taxes;
  • they do not reflect our interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; and
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges related mainly to intangible assets, certain assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally.

Total stock-based compensation expense recorded in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cost of revenue

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

Product development

 

 

2,416

 

 

208

 

 

4,369

 

 

673

Sales, marketing and customer support

 

 

2,632

 

 

5,281

 

 

6,375

 

 

6,151

General and administrative

 

 

4,739

 

 

11,476

 

 

11,143

 

 

13,703

Total stock‑based compensation

 

$

9,787

 

$

16,965

 

$

21,887

 

$

20,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non‑cash stock‑based compensation expense

 

$

9,787

 

$

2,422

 

$

21,887

 

$

5,984

Cash‑based compensation expense (a)

 

 

 

 

14,543

 

 

 

 

14,543

Total stock‑based compensation

 

$

9,787

 

$

16,965

 

$

21,887

 

$

20,527

(a)

Includes incremental cash‑based compensation paid in connection with repurchased and cancelled stock options of 956 that contain both market‑based and performance‑based vesting conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any statements in this press release regarding future revenues, earnings, margins, financial performance or results of operations (including the guidance provided under "Strategic Initiatives" and "First Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance"), and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, but are not limited to, the competitiveness of our solutions amid technological developments or evolving industry standards, the competitiveness of our market, system failures, security breaches, cyberattacks or natural disasters, economic downturns and unstable market conditions, our ability to collect payments, data privacy legislation and regulation, public criticism of digital advertising technology, our international operations, our use of "open source" software, our limited operating history and the potential for our revenues and results of operations to fluctuate in the future. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are included under the caption "Risk Factors" under our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2021. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

We have based our forward-looking statements on our management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available to our management at the time the statements are made. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

