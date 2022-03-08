Megaport Appoints IT Industry Veteran Jim Brinksma to the Executive Team as Chief Technology Officer

Jim Brinksma joins Megaport as Chief Technology Officer after senior IT leadership roles at Ciena BluePlanet, Goldman Sachs, and InnovoEdge
Megaport Limited MP ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announced today the addition of Jim Brinksma to the executive team in the role of Chief Technology Officer. Brinksma will lead Megaport's global technology and engineering organisations and have responsibility for the company's innovation roadmap.
Brinksma brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise IT, telecommunications, financial services, and blockchain industries. Most recently, Brinksma was the Co-founder and CTO of InnovoEdge, which was acquired by Megaport in 2021. Prior to joining Megaport, Jim held technology leadership roles at Ciena BluePlanet and Goldman Sachs. He also served more than seven years in the United States Navy and has a doctorate from University of Maryland.
"We are excited to bring Jim's deep technological expertise and leadership to Megaport's global technology and engineering organisations," said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "Jim was integral to the development and launch of Megaport ONE, our white-label, multi-tenant SaaS platform that enables service discovery and provisioning through Megaport's leading Network as a Service platform. We're looking forward to Jim bringing his considerable knowledge of cloud, applications, and networking and his track record of innovation to Megaport and to our industry."
"I am thrilled to take the next step with Megaport in our journey as an established leader and innovator in the NaaS market," Brinksma said. "Megaport has revolutionised the way businesses connect, and I'm excited to continue working with our global teams to develop solutions that will further transform how enterprises use the cloud and fundamentally transform their IT architectures."
Based in New Jersey, USA, Brinksma will report to English.
About Megaport
Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.
