Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Blackline Safety Corp. BLN, a global leader in connected safety technology with a hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (HeSaaS) business model, today announced it will release fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results before market opens on Wednesday March 16, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day.
Blackline Safety Corp First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, March 16th, 2022
Time: 11:00 am ET – 12:00 pm ET
Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11756
Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the call.
- Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610
- Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239
- International Toll: +1-604-638-5340
If you can't make the call live, a replay will be available by dialling in to any of the phone numbers above and entering replaying access code 8635.
About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 171 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006260/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.