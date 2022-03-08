Audio-Based App Swell Launches New UX Design Now Available on iOS and Android

VIDEO HERE

SCREENSHOTS HERE

San Francisco Startup Champions Connection & Conversation Based On Quality Vs. Quantity

Audio-based social app Swell announced today the company has launched Swell 3.0, on both iOS and Android, a new user experience that offers an immersive and engaging social experience with optimized browsing and streamlined discovery of audio content on the platform. Led by entrepreneurial husband-and-wife team Sudha Varadarajan and Arish Ali, Swell launched at SXSW last year providing users a unique space for voice-only conversations.

Connecting users via meaningful and diverse topics such as health & wellness, world politics, pop culture, the LGBTQ+ community, and more, Swell is driven by real people's voices and thoughtful engagement. And because conversations on Swell are asynchronous, users can engage at their convenience, allowing the dialogue to develop over time.

Highlights of the redesign include:

Completely redesigned, more user-friendly interface to speak and listen.

A more vibrant, gamified look with a younger demographic in mind.

Through the use of AI based automatic text snippets generated from audio content, inline image rendering, swell tiles and more, Swell has created a "conversation browsing" experience where users can explore an audio conversation in a non-linear fashion, quickly jumping to portions and speakers that are of interest to them.

Focus on discovering people and content easily, through "audio stations" as hubs automatically highlighting trending conversations, top speakers and new members.

Improved browse features allow users to find conversations by country or languages, and new search features make it easy to find people talking on topics of interest to the user.

Allows the user to listen to one conversation while exploring another.

Said Arish, "We spent a year learning how our users were interacting with audio content. Up until recently, audio used to be a second class citizen in media - it was something you did when you were doing something else - listening to a podcast while commuting, listening to an audio app while doing chores at home, etc. But audio is changing, and Swell is addressing the changes and need in the audio market. This new design and user experience of Swell reinforces our core value - Be Yourself. Swell is a place where you don't have to pretend to be someone else. On Swell, you are always surrounded by friendly voices. You can post your thoughts and opinions without fear, because the replies you get are also thoughtful and authentic. Swell is in many ways, the anti-social media, creating community among people across the world via individual voices and the power of connection and conversation."

