Terran Axle Announces Axle Certification

Terran Axle received global certification of its trailer and recreational vehicle running gear from QAI, an industry leader in standards testing and certification services. QAI certification will help Terran Axle expand its reach in North America and beyond. With QAI's announcement, Terran Axle becomes one of only three companies in the U.S. axle industry with this certification.
"QAI is pleased to announce that Terran Axle LLC obtained a QAI Listing for their ST35 (3500lb) trailer running gear. QAI Listing of trailer running gear to the CAN3-D313 standard demonstrates compliance with the trailer running gear requirements of NFPA 1192 'Recreational Vehicles' and CSA Z240 RV Series 'Recreational Vehicles' among other standards. Visit the QAI online Listing Directory for the most up to date Listing of Terran Axle LLC products," said Kent Adamson, QAI President.
"By working in cooperation with QAI, a leader in trailer and recreational vehicle testing and certification, we have achieved a significant milestone with our axles receiving global certification. This is the result of Terran Axle's commitment to quality, drive to manufacture the best axles in the industry and the diligence and innovation of our team," said Lu Alleruzzo, co-founder of Terran Axle.
Terran Axle manufactures durable and high performing trailer and recreational vehicle axles for customers throughout North America. QAI certification means that Terran Axle's 3500lb running gear assembly meets global standards in terms of technology, quality and safety. It is a validation of Terran Axle's competitiveness in the industry.
About QAI
QAI Laboratories is a leader in certification, testing, and inspection of regulated products to safety and performance standards. The QAI registered certification logo provides officials and consumers with assurance that products certified by QAI meet the standards referenced on the label. QAI strives to provide its clients with timely and tailored product approval services to meet their individual compliance needs. For more information about QAI, please visit the website or contact an office in your area: www.qai.org.
About TERRAN
Founded by a team with decades of automotive and recreational vehicle industry experience, Terran Axle provides premium quality axles at competitive prices to our customers. Our products are manufactured at our newly constructed manufacturing campus to exacting standards using high quality materials and advanced manufacturing technologies. Terran Axle products are warranted against defects in workmanship and materials under our limited warranty.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006234/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.