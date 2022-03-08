The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") CANO on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 28, 2022, Cano Health announced that it would be delaying the release of its financial results from the fourth quarter and full year 2021 due to the results of a recent internal audit. The audit "identified certain non-cash adjustments to account for revenue recognition under accounting standard ASC 606 . . . related to Medicare Risk Adjustments."

On this news, Cano Health's stock fell $0.32, or 6.2%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006241/en/