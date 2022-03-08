Nelson-Rudie Transitions to 100% Employee Ownership, Appoints Four New Principals and Announces the Retirement of John Brison, PE

Nelson-Rudie & Associates (Nelson-Rudie), a consulting engineering firm, recently completed a transition from a five-person ownership model to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) organization. As part of the ESOP transition, Nelson-Rudie appointed four new principals and announced the retirement of John Brison, PE, principal and mechanical engineer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005043/en/
(left-right): Leadership Team - Eric Nelson, PE; Eric Nebelung, PE, LEED AP BD+C; Joseph Tupy; Gregory Lindberg, PE; Michael Woehrle, PE, P.Eng.; Joseph Pearce, PE; Frederic Decourt, PE; Jeffrey Piehl, PE, P.Eng., LEED AP BD+C (Photo: Business Wire)
Newly appointed principals include Eric Nelson, PE (Structural Practice Lead), Eric Nebelung, PE, LEED AP BD+C (Mechanical Practice Lead), Joseph Tupy (Electrical Practice Lead) and Gregory Lindberg, PE (Refrigeration Practice Lead). Nelson-Rudie's new principals join Michael Woehrle, PE, P.Eng., Joseph Pearce, PE, Frederic Decourt, PE and Jeffrey Piehl, PE, P.Eng., LEED AP BD+C, in the management expansion of the company.
For Nelson-Rudie president Michael Woehrle, PE, P.Eng., this transition ensures the legacy and longevity of the 46-year-old company. "Our employees are our greatest assets. We are proud to name them employee-owners and excited to continue the management expansion by appointing four new principals to the company," said Woehrle.
John Brison's decision to retire after a rewarding career of more than 40 years in the consulting engineering industry will undoubtedly be felt for years to come. John's boundless energy, his engineering expertise and most of all his friendship and camaraderie will be missed.
This transition to an ESOP organization, plus the addition of new principals, strengthens the company's position for continued growth and success for years to come.
About Nelson-Rudie
Nelson-Rudie & Associates, Inc. (Nelson-Rudie) is a 100% employee-owned consulting engineering firm offering structural, mechanical, electrical and refrigeration services to public and private clients throughout the United States and Canada. Nelson-Rudie was founded by Dennis Nelson and Scott Rudie in 1976. Today, the Minneapolis-based company has grown to more than 55 employee owners with professional engineers registered/licensed in all 50 states, District of Columbia and five Canadian provinces. For more information, please visit www.nelsonrudie.com.
