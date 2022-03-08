Bounteous Claims Consecutive Spot On The 2022 List of Best Workplaces™ for Women

Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands, today announced its inclusion on the 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place to Work®. Bounteous received this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

Women make up 51 percent of Bounteous team members in Canada and 47 percent in the U.S. Comparatively, women make up only 28 percent of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), according to American Association of University Women (AAUW), the nation's leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls.

"We're proud that half of our combined workforce in the U.S. and Canada is made up of those who self-identify as women, but also know that we know there is more work to do to close the gender gap in STEM," said Melinda Ramos, VP, Learning and Diversity, Bounteous. "At Bounteous, we honor our international women in March and every month by offering tangible career advancement opportunities, flexible scheduling and work-from-home options, generous family leave, Employee Resource Group (ERG) programming, wellness offerings, ‘I Am Remarkable' programs geared toward elevating the voices of women and other historically marginalized groups, and more."

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year, located in Canada, have a minimum of 15 female employees, and at least 90 percent of employees would agree that men and women are treated equally.

Bounteous is committed to raising awareness and bridging the opportunity gap to increase the representation of Black, Indigenous, Women of Color, and LGBTQ+ women in tech. One way the company does this is by investing in the DrupalEasy Academy for Black and Indigenous Women of Color in STEM through which one Drupal Engineer graduated in 2021 and three more engineers are expected to graduate by the end of 2022. Another way is by inviting students from Historically Black College and University (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) to participate in a Google Analytics Scholarship Program from Bounteous.

Bounteous has been certified by Great Place to Work in the U.S. and Canada for multiple years. The digital experience consultancy has been named to numerous best workplaces lists, including for consulting and professional services, millennials, today's youth, and more. Ninety-one percent of Bounteous team members say it's a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical company. For more on Bounteous' Great Place to Work certifications, visit the agency's profiles with Great Place to Work U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

