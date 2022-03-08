U.S. Pole Co. Featuring Acorn Luminaires and Marbella Lanterns for Wide Area Lighting at LEDucation 2022

Company offers a broad portfolio of traditional and contemporary luminaires and lanterns with high-efficient photometric performance for area and street lighting under Sun Valley Lighting and U.S. Architectural Lighting Brands

U.S. Pole Co., a leading American manufacturer of traditional and contemporary area and street lighting, will be highlighting its Sun Valley Lighting Acorn luminaries and Marbella lanterns, as well as U.S. Architectural Lighting luminaires, for wide area lighting at LEDucation 2022 in New York on March 15 and 16.

Designed for post top decorative luminaires for downtown boulevards, historic districts, streetscapes, school campuses, and shopping plazas, the classically-styled Acorn luminaires deliver both style and superior illumination performance. The Acorn luminaires feature a new POWER ARRAY™ 2 optical system that has been engineered to outperform standard corncob LED elements. Sun Valley Lighting has combined LED sources with highly efficient refractive optics to produce a high-efficient photometric performance.

Sun Valley Lighting offers 17 Acorns, 12 fitters and three ornamental finials. As a result, there are 162 different luminaire choices with numerous combinations of finials, arms, poles, and decorative bases to meet specific lighting requirements.

The Marbella line combines the traditional elegance of a lantern with beautiful jewel-like design to accentuate architecture day or night, optimizing the simple beauty of an arch to highlight distinct architectural features. Marbella utilizes the PLED optical system from Sun Valley Lighting for unparalleled photometric performance.

The Marbella lantern is available in 12-, 18- and 21-inch sizes with three different lensing options, including a white acrylic lens, clear patterned acrylic lens or no lens. It can be mounted with a tenon or pendant on either a pole or a wall mount. The Marbella lantern is available in four different styles of decorative arms for the larger 21- and 18-inch units, as well as four different options for the smaller 12-inch units.

Both the Acorn luminaires and Marbella lanterns are available in 3000K, 4000K and 5000K, as well as multiple wattage from 22 to 118.8 watts. The drivers are UL and cUL recognized and will perform in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 40°C. The Acorn luminaires and Marbella lanterns will maintain 70% of their lumens for 90,000 hours at 25°C.

U.S. Pole Co. will also feature sculptured silhouette, sleek and sophisticated luminaires for contemporary cityscapes under its U.S. Architectural Lighting brand. The luminaries are precisely sculpted housing shapes with tool-less access are truly the right combination of daytime aesthetics and nighttime performance.

For more information, visit U.S. Pole Co. in booth 118 in the Grand Ballroom at LEDucation 2022 or visit https://www.usaltg.com/landing/Acorns.html, https://www.usaltg.com/products/asr/Marbella.html and https://usaltg.com/.

Established in 1984 and based in Palmdale, Calif., US Pole Co. manufactures area, site and street lighting under two brands. Sun Valley Lighting offers a broad range of traditional luminaire/pole/base components in a large selection of finishes, while US Architectural Lighting provides contemporary site and area lighting comprised of sleek, sophisticated lines. Both product lines are manufactured in the USA and meet the guidelines established under the Buy America Act (BAA), enabling their products to be installed in government buildings, military bases, and other federally funded sites that require products that are made in America.

