TAIT to Acquire Thinkwell

Deal Positions TAIT as the Most Comprehensive End-to-End Developer of Entertainment and Experiences

TAIT, the global group of creative engineers, fabricators, producers, and technologists for live entertainment environments, announced today it has agreed to acquire Thinkwell Group, a global strategy, experience design, and production agency specializing in the master planning, design, and production of world-class guest experiences for theme parks, museums and brands. Thinkwell will join the TAIT Group, comprised of a roster of unparalleled innovators, to set a new standard for the live and location-based entertainment industry, positioning TAIT as the most comprehensive end-to-end developer of entertainment and experiences.

Operating since 1978, TAIT is a premier, global leader in the live entertainment industry. TAIT's diverse group of markets include theme parks, theaters, cruise ships, concerts, and corporate events with marquee clients ranging from Princess Cruises, Fortnite World Cup, and U2 to Disney, Universal, and the Olympics. At the core of its services is TAIT Navigator, an industry leading show control and proprietary automation platform that maximizes the client's creative vision.

For over 20 years, Thinkwell has been creating compelling, immersive experiences with nearly 2,000 projects in 28 countries around the world. The company's diverse portfolio of clients includes Warner Bros., Universal Studios, Google, Lionsgate, Smithsonian Institution, and Cirque du Soleil. Thinkwell has offices in Los Angeles, Montréal, and Abu Dhabi, with teams and collaborators located across the globe. The leadership team including CEO Joe Zenas, COO and CFO François Bergeron, and CCO Craig Hanna will remain with the company as it stands focused on delivering the exceptional world-class service that Thinkwell has become known for.

With complementary culture and skillsets in experiential design and client management, the partnership offers a unique opportunity for both companies to achieve significant, sustained growth. The acquisition will allow TAIT to build off the momentum of the recent ITEC Entertainment acquisition, boosting capabilities in creative design, including media and interactives, along with exposure to major location-based entertainment projects.

"For decades, our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most engaging and dynamic experiences for brands and IPs around the world," said Joe Zenas, CEO, Thinkwell Group. "The combination of Thinkwell's world-class talent and extraordinary project portfolio with TAIT's ambitious vision and shared commitment is a natural progression to expand the global footprint and broaden the reach of both companies."

"Thinkwell's trusted reputation, exceptional talent and extensive portfolio are valued by all of us at TAIT," said Adam Davis, CEO, the TAIT Group. "Together we will usher in a new era of live and location-based entertainment for the industry."

About TAIT

TAIT creates moments that move people. We bring extraordinary ideas to life, collaborating on design concepts and delivering precision engineering, architecture, and manufacturing. With our own industry leading show control and automation technology, we orchestrate complex movements for artists, brands and venues around the world. We are a global team of creative engineers, fabricators, producers and technologists for live entertainment environments. For over 40 years, we've been creating ground-breaking live entertainment experiences by finding and nurturing the best talent and technology in the industry. With over 900 employees across 17 office locations, we've delivered projects in over 30 countries, all 7 continents, and even outer space. Our diverse roster of clients include Taylor Swift, Cirque du Soleil, Nike, The Metropolitan Opera House and NASA. For more information, visit www.taittowers.com.

About Thinkwell Group

Thinkwell Group is a global experience design and production agency with studios and offices in Los Angeles, Montréal, and Abu Dhabi. For 20 years, the multi-disciplinary team has created compelling experiences for a wide range of clients and brands around the world. Thinkwell's creative, collaborative team brings extensive experience in the strategy, planning, design, and production of theme parks, destination resorts, major branded and intellectual property attractions, events & spectaculars, museums & exhibits, expos, and live shows. The award-winning company has become a leader in experiential design by bringing a unique holistic approach to every engagement. Thinkwell most recently delivered the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. For more information, visit www.thinkwellgroup.com.

