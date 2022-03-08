Tradepost Announces Comprehensive Acquisition With GO Mortgage and Related Parties

Tradepost expands investment platform with sponsorship of GO Mortgage acquisition

Tradepost, LLC, a private investment company, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the acquisition of GO Mortgage, a licensed, independent mortgage bank, by GO Companies, LLC, which is a platform providing comprehensive residential real estate solutions to the marketplace. Tradepost Founder and CEO, Jordan Hansell, made the announcement.

The transaction also involved several related deals, including the purchase of a controlling stake in 3 Degrees Realty, a residential real estate brokerage, and the purchase of a minority stake in MeyMax Title, a residential real estate title insurance company. As a follow-on transaction, GO Companies intends to enter into a transaction with a property and casualty Insurance company to provide property and casualty insurance solutions to home buyers. In all, GO Companies intends to provide seamless service for all aspects of a residential real estate transaction.

"We are excited about this opportunity to create a one-stop shop for the residential real estate Industry," said Mr. Hansell. "The mortgage and real estate industries are poised to change more in the next two years than they have over the past 20 as a result of technological advancement, increased competition, and fast-paced innovation. GO Companies is strategically designed to capitalize on this changing landscape."

Mortgage and real estate industry veteran Michael Isaacs will lead GO Companies as Chief Executive Officer. He will leverage his more than 20 years of experience operating businesses, including mortgage banking institutions.

"Combined with our innovative technology, the launch of GO Companies will enable us to provide a seamless experience for our customers," Isaacs said. "Our ultimate goal is to bring technology, people, and processes necessary to reduce cycle times and create the most efficient company with the highest level of services the real estate industry has ever seen."

The newly formed company will utilize industry leading technology platforms and joint ventures with complementary business lines (real estate brokerage, title insurance, and property and casualty insurance) to increase lead generation, enhance consumer experience and stickiness, drive down costs and maximize revenue on each transaction. The platform, which will be technologically sophisticated and integrated with its vendor partners to align incentives, will have a focus on cost reduction and improved marketing efforts that will excel in the changing industry landscape–few companies have successfully executed a similar strategy.

GO Mortgage, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Brookfield, WI, is a national, full service, independent mortgage bank licensed in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

ABOUT TRADEPOST

Tradepost, LLC., is an investment platform providing growth capital to mid-market firms ($1MM to $20MM in EBITDA and $10MM to $100MM in enterprise value) with proven growth trajectories and management teams who have a strong vision. Tradepost seeks investments in businesses that enjoy defensible, competitive positions with demonstrable opportunities to grow. In all instances, Tradepost intends to add value after acquisition to create highly attractive risk adjusted and actual returns.

ABOUT GO COMPANIES

Go Companies, LLC, is a formed holding company designed to provide one-stop shopping for consumers desiring to buy or build a home, including the provision of end-to-end real estate brokerage, mortgage financing, title insurance and property and casualty insurance services. GO Companies was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

ABOUT GO MORTGAGE

GO Mortgage is a multi-channel residential mortgage lender licensed in 36 states with operations headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin and Columbus, Ohio. GO operates as a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller servicer and a Ginnie Mae issuer. In addition to agency origination and securitization, GO has developed expertise in the construction lending segment of the mortgage market primarily focused on the construction to permanent product set. Its primary market strategy is a balanced approach of product availability, technology, and process education to create a custom client experience.

ABOUT MEYMAX TITLE

Established in 2002, Meymax Title Agency of Ohio, LLC, is a nationwide title search and analysis company providing customers with the highest level of title services in all areas of the real estate market. Meymax provides nationwide coverage for both commercial and residential title work. As a leading title search services provider, its advanced technology allows real estate companies and lenders to order title securely over the internet or secure API. Its systems integrate with the leading LOS and POS providers so clients can conveniently view order status and documentation in real time. Meymax's mission is to provide the best possible service at the lowest possible cost with the highest quality, allowing its clients to grow and prosper.

