The Global Market for Agriculture Drones is Projected to Reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 30.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Agricultural drones are unmanned aerial vehicles designed for monitoring crop growth and boosting production. Equipped with digital imaging capabilities and advanced sensors, these drones provide farmers with a detailed picture of their farms to help them improve farm efficiency and crop yields.

The bird's-eye view of the field offered by agricultural drones allows farmers to identify various issues like fungal/pest infestations, irrigation problems and soil variation. Multispectral images offered by agricultural drones reveal a near-infrared view and a visual spectrum view, enabling farmers to identify differences between unhealthy and healthy plants, which are difficult with the naked eye. These views help farmers in evaluating crop growth as well as crop production.

Agricultural drones can be used by farmers for a periodical survey of crops, providing hourly, daily or weekly images revealing changes in crops and trouble spots for better crop management. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agriculture Drones is projected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Agriculture Drones, accounting for an estimated 31.1% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 36.9% over the analysis period.

Agricultural drones are set to disrupt the agriculture industry owing to their immense potential to make agriculture more efficient, precise and productive. With farmers grappling with mounting pressure to boost production while adapting to climate change and dealing with various issues, drones present a compelling solution to improve the efficiency of the entire farming enterprise.

Farmers can use the technology to timely identify failing plants, take crop inventory, study and map farmland, improve the efficiency of irrigation systems. Agricultural workers can exploit the technology for collecting data, automating redundant processes and maximizing efficiency. In addition to spraying water, fertilizers or pesticides on crops, drones can be used for livestock monitoring and tracking animal population and health.

Drones considerably expedite various time-intensive tasks to improve overall productivity. Equipped with cameras, sensors and advanced data-gathering devices, agricultural drones offer detailed images of farms from the sky to help farmers identify plant health, soil conditions and dry spots or plant pests. The technology is witnessing increasing acceptance among farmers globally to intensify production. While farmers in Japan are relying on agricultural drones to deliver pesticides or fertilizers, US farmers are investigating drones for identifying dry spots or other stress areas.

Technology is anticipated to also play an important role in generating new job opportunities and attracting people towards farming. Over the last several years, a large number of people in the EU and US have turned away from agriculture owing to factors such as inadequate farm incomes, low reliability, and risky, seasonal and demanding nature of farming.

Considering these factors, less than 1% of the US is engaged in farming, with the total number of farm workers in the country declining from around 3.4 million during the last century to less than 1 million. Agricultural drones are anticipated to reverse the trend by making farming a more efficient and productive venture.

Need to Increase Agriculture Production Amid Food Security Concerns Drives Focus on Farm Automation

Agriculture as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2018)

Global Population (in 000s) by Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045

Climate Change and its Negative Impact On Agriculture Increases Reliance On Advanced Farming Systems & Technologies to Sustain Crop Production: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) For The Years 1940, 2000 And 2020

Agriculture Industry Embraces Drones to Intensify Production

Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in the 21st Century

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Precision Agriculture Spurs Demand for Drones

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Raises Significance of Drones

World Arable Land: 1961-2050

Continuing Advances Enable Agricultural Drones to Undergo Major Refinements

AI Presents Perfect Match for Drones to Enable High-Performance Agricultural Drones

Companies Gear Up to Tap Agricultural Drone Demand for Field Mapping Application

Agricultural Drones Powered by Multispectral Imaging Transform Farming Practices

Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones

Software Enhancements to Drive Growth

Incorporation of Advanced Sensors Makes Agricultural Drones More Efficient

Rise in Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes Agricultural Sector

Rise in Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants

Drones Find Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects

Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas

Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for Agricultural Spraying Purposes

Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone Use in Spraying Applications

High Cost of Drones & Shortage of Trained Pilots Remain Major Issue

