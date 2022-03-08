Marcus Hotels & Resorts Promotes Skip Harless to Managing Director

Harless will oversee Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation, today announced the promotion of Skip Harless to managing director. In his new role, Harless will oversee the AAA Four Diamond Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, both in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He previously served as general manager of the Skirvin Hilton Hotel in Oklahoma City.

"For nearly eight years, Skip has been an integral part of the Marcus Hotels & Resorts team, and has provided his astute guidance and leadership to ensure success for every property he has managed," said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. "He is an exemplary hospitality leader who is focused on operational excellence and is wholeheartedly dedicated to his staff and guests. We are thrilled he will be leading the teams at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark to continue delivering the quality experiences guests have come to know at these special resorts in our portfolio."

Harless joined Marcus Hotels & Resorts in 2014 as resident manager of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. He was quickly promoted that same year to general manager at Hilton Madison Monona Terrace in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2020, Harless was again promoted to his most recent role as general manager of the Skirvin Hilton Hotel. Prior to his tenure at Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Harless worked with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, serving in various management roles for both the corporate team and specific properties that ranged from convention hotels to destination resorts.

"I'm excited to rejoin the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa team and join the team at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark," said Harless. "These award-winning properties are known for their best-in-class service and amenities, and the provision of unique guest experiences. Whether you come for a long weekend retreat at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa or bring the family to one of the country's top waterparks at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, there is something for everyone here. I am looking forward to continuing to serve our guests as we create memorable moments for everyone that visits us."

Located on 1,300 acres of rolling hills perfect for skiing and golf, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa recently completed major renovations to its lobby space, Lobby Bar, and Grand Café. The renovation transformed the resort's public areas, and features large windows, ample natural light, and spectacular views of the landscape. The renovation also added a new outdoor dining space. Known as The Landing, guests can now enjoy the scenic views under a covered pergola as they sip on seasonal cocktails and enjoy classic dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Harless received a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.

About Grand Geneva® Resort & Spa

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is an award-winning, AAA Four-Diamond all-seasons resort set on 1,300 acres in the legendary southeastern Wisconsin community of Lake Geneva. Located 90 minutes from Chicago and 50 minutes from Milwaukee, the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa features 356 guest accommodations, including deluxe rooms and suites, along with 29 villas. On site, guests can enjoy the WELL Spa + Salon; two championship 18-hole golf courses; The Mountain Top, a ski and snowboard facility; 62,000-square-feet of meeting and convention space and three restaurants. Also on the resort's grounds is the Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, featuring 225 guest suites and 50,000 square feet of year-round, indoor/outdoor waterpark excitement, bringing the total number of rooms on the Grand Geneva campus to 610. For more information, please visit www.grandgeneva.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company's distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.

