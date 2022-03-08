Sheppard Mullin Lands Healthcare Real Estate Team in Los Angeles

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that a five-attorney team has joined the Healthcare Industry team and the Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental practice group. The group, led by partner Timothy Reimers, will be based in the firm's Los Angeles office. Reimers was most recently a partner at Polsinelli LLP where he helped open the Los Angeles office and served as the firm's Healthcare Real Estate Practice Team Lead. Also joining are partner Scott Timpe, special counsel Kendra Leghart and associates Rachel Cheong from Polsinelli and Edward Musharbash, who joins from Goodwin Procter LLP and previously worked with the team at Polsinelli.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tim and his team in Los Angeles. Their experience and practices surrounding healthcare-related real estate, public finance/infrastructure and traditional real estate finance are outstanding complements to our existing real estate and healthcare teams," said Jon Newby, Sheppard Mullin's vice chairman.

"Our healthcare clients have significant and complex real estate needs," said Eric Klein, Sheppard Mullin's Healthcare Industry team leader. "This new group expands and strengthens our already strong healthcare team and allows us to even better serve our clients."

Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental practice group leader Keith Garner added, "Having a seasoned real estate team who can handle a host of complex transactions join us is outstanding. With their experience in transactions involving healthcare facilities and infrastructure, they will enhance our ability to serve clients in these growing industries."

Reimers counsels some of the largest healthcare systems in the country. He also advises impact investors on real estate and real estate finance matters and is a trusted securities counsel, providing essential disclosure and due diligence advice and assisting issuers, borrowers and underwriters in meeting their securities obligations. He works with airports, ports, utility districts, cities, counties, schools, high-speed rail, the State of California and various other agencies, helping them acquire, manage and develop their real estate assets, raise capital and finance projects. Reimers serves on the Board of Trustees for Maranatha High School, in Pasadena California, and is the immediate past Chair of the Board of Directors of Southern California Leadership Network. He received his B.A. from the University of California – Riverside and his J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

Timpe focuses his practice on healthcare, pension fund and impact investment clients in connection with the acquisition, financing, development, leasing, monetization and disposition of real estate assets. He helps some of the largest healthcare systems position their real estate assets in a manner which complements their core business goals. Timpe also represents social impact driven investors and family offices in connection with projects that align their capital and values to create positive and meaningful change. Timpe received his B.A. from the University of California – Los Angeles and his J.D. from the University of California – Los Angeles School of Law.

Leghart has a broad-based and versatile transactional real estate practice, with an emphasis in commercial leasing, acquisitions, dispositions, financing, development, and joint ventures. Her experience spans asset classes and she has substantial experience representing national health systems and other healthcare industry participants. Leghart also provides disclosure and due diligence counsel to cities, counties and other local governments, state agencies, airports, water districts, and other special districts in connection with infrastructure financings and related projects. Leghart serves on the board of the Los Angeles Bar Association Real Property Executive Committee. She received her B.A. from Greensboro College and her J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Musharbash represents institutional investors, owners and developers in complex commercial real estate transactions involving the acquisition, disposition, financing, leasing and development of various asset types. He provides counsel to some of the largest healthcare systems and other healthcare industry participants, helping navigate healthcare regulatory, tax matters, nonprofit, canon law and other ethical considerations in each transaction. In addition, Musharbash has a rich understanding of California transfer tax and property tax reassessment laws and frequently provides guidance in navigating such laws in connection with real estate transactions. He received his B.A., summa cum laude, from California State Polytechnic University and his J.D. from the University of California – Berkeley School of Law.

Cheong focuses her practice on real estate transactions and finance. She has significant experience representing national healthcare systems and providers in an array of transactions including purchase and sale, commercial leasing, and financing. She also has experience representing municipal entities, including airports, utility districts, and counties as disclosure counsel in bond financings. Cheong serves as a member of the board of governors of the Century City Bar Association. She received her B.A. from the University of California – San Diego and her J.D. from Loyola Law School. During law school, Cheong served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Julia W. Brand in the United States Bankruptcy Court.

About Sheppard Mullin's Healthcare Industry Team

The Healthcare attorneys of Sheppard Mullin provide experienced legal counsel to healthcare providers, payors, healthcare information technology companies, private equity investors and almost every form of healthcare related organization. This experience gives us a unique perspective and understanding of the mindset that each side brings to the table. It also enables us to develop effective solutions to fit our clients' needs and objectives—making the pieces of the puzzle fit together within a complex framework that includes fraud and abuse, antitrust, Medicare/Medicaid/commercial reimbursement and risk contracting, HIPAA, corporate M&A and restructuring and insolvency issues, to name a few.

About Sheppard Mullin's Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental Practice Group

With more than 120 attorneys, Sheppard Mullin has one of the largest, most diverse and experienced real estate, land use and environmental practices of any AmLaw 50 firm. We represent builders, developers, investors, lenders, owners, retailers, major landowners, nonprofits and local agencies in key markets in the United States and internationally. We leverage the breadth of our experience, industry connections and market knowledge to deliver full-service counsel and holistic solutions to meet our clients' needs. Our attorneys work as a seamless team with a single goal – to help clients create value in an ever-changing environment.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service AmLaw 50 firm with more than 1,000 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

