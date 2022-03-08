Expo Dubai Celebrates Peru's National Day in Style

Peru celebrated its National Day with color, flavor and culture at Expo 2020 Dubai, the most important exhibition in the world, as announced by the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERU).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307006088/en/
Peru's National Folk Ballet was the highlight of a day filled with colorful dances and delicious food. PROMPER
The activities began with an official ceremony in charge of the representatives of Expo Dubai and the Peruvian delegation headed by the General Commissioner and executive president of PROMPERÚ, Amora Carbajal, in the presence of officials from the different countries attending the event.
The highlight of Peru's celebration was a performance of the National Folk Ballet. This beautiful display of multicultural identity took viewers to a magical journey through the music and dances from coastal, Andean and Amazonian regions of the country.
"We have many reasons to celebrate Peru's rapprochement with the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East, and the world. Today, March 7, our country captivated the world with artistic and folkloric presentations that belong to our rich cultural heritage and are also part of the heritage of humanity," said Amora Carbajal, head of PROMPERÚ.
Although the official activities for Peru Day have ended, the Peruvian festive spirit will continue to be present in Dubai for the next days. The artistic show "Wayra" will be performed in the Earth and Sea stages at Expo.
Furthermore, the Peru Pavilion will keep on promoting culture, biodiversity and business opportunities for the export, tourism and business investment sectors. Also, Peruvian cuisine masterclasses and tastings using attractive ingredients that are of commercial interest for the Arab market will be available for the visitors, as well as the splendid pisco and high-quality Peruvian coffee.
"The Peru Pavilion has exceeded expectations, receiving more than a million visitors and will exhibit until March 31 the most relevant aspects of Peruvian art and culture; in addition to a wide variety of agricultural, fishery, textile and various manufactured products," reported the head of PROMPERÚ.
Expo 2020 Dubai is a meeting point for the global economic reactivation process and this international stage, which has the participation of more than 190 countries, represents a unique opportunity to boost the economy of the different regions of Peru through commercial platforms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307006088/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.