Del Grande Dealer Group Announces Promotion of Jeremy Beaver to Chief Executive Officer

Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG), Northern California's largest family-owned automotive group, today announced that Jeremy Beaver has been appointed the company's chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2022. Beaver previously served as the company's president. He oversees the day-to-day operations and leads DGDG's more than 1,000 team members on a continued growth strategy, while furthering DGDG's investment in new technology and culture.
"Jeremy has been an incredible contributor to DGDG's growth during the last 13 years," said DGDG Chairman and Dealer of Record Shaun Del Grande. "He has held many positions, led many teams and has been instrumental in DGDG's development of award-winning company culture and expanding our technology platforms. I am thrilled to have Jeremy at the helm, leading us into the future."
From sales associate to CEO, throughout his career Beaver has worked at every level in a dealership. He joined DGDG in March of 2009. In 2018, he was recognized as one of the "40 Under 40" to watch in auto retailing by Automotive News. More recently, as president, he presided over record profitability while navigating a once in a lifetime pandemic.
"I look forward to leading DGDG to continued success in the years ahead," said Beaver. "2022 is already flourishing with the addition of four new dealerships and the development of our online selling technology and home delivery service. I am honored to be part of this team."
The DGDG senior executive team includes Chairman and Dealer of Record Shaun Del Grande; Executive Vice President Tom Skinner; Chief Strategy Officer Will Steadman; Chief Financial Officer Lukas Cadil; and Chief Technology Officer Jagdish Rajan.
About Del Grande Dealer Group
The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is Northern California's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 16 brands and 18 dealerships in Northern California including: Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Fremont Hyundai, Genesis of Stevens Creek, Salinas Honda, Stevens Creek Hyundai, Stevens Creek Mazda, Team Cadillac, Team Chevrolet, Team Hyundai, and Team Mazda. DGDG's team of 1,000 employees offers professional, friendly, and courteous service as well as No Brainer Checkout™ for online and in-store purchases. DGDG.com.
