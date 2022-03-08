Global Portable CMM Market Report 2022-2025: Increasing Preference for New Technology Expands the Need for Inline Measurement and Inspection - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Portable CMM Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research analyzes the global trends in the portable CMM market. It has steadily grown, with demand predominantly coming from the automotive, machine shop, and aerospace industries.
The disruption caused by the onset of COVID-19 resulted in contracted demand across these industries, and the economic uncertainty resulted in customers being cautious about capital expenditures and focusing on maintaining liquidity. Newer variants of the COVID-19 virus coupled with longer lead times and material shortages will continue to hamper industries during the short term.
The portable CMM market will see positive growth in 2021, driven mainly by the automotive and machine shop industries. The market for portable CMM is likely to return to pre-COVID levels in 2022 to 2023 as plant utilization levels slowly return to normalcy.
With prosthetics and implants being low volume-high mix applications, demand for flexible inspection in this space is high. The market is segmented by product type, vertical market, and regional market. The study covers market share analysis of top competitors by product segments and discusses the prominent distribution channels used.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for 2017 through 2025, and the geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).
APAC is the fastest-growing region with growing industrialization in economies such as China and India. The market is usually approached through a combination of direct and indirect channels, and the global portable CMM market is estimated to reach $564 million by 2025.
Portable CMM includes articulated-arm and handheld CMMs, and articulated-arm CMM currently holds the major share of the market. This is expected to continue through the forecast period. Growing demand for shop floor measurements, especially in automotive applications, is expected to augment growth prospects for portable CMMs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Portable Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Portable CMM Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Portable CMM Market
- Revenue Forecast - Portable CMM Market
- Trends and Opportunities - CMM Market
- Closed-loop Manufacturing - Portable CMM Market
- Growth Metrics for the Portable CMM Market
- Distribution Channels for the Portable CMM Market
- Growth Drivers for the Portable CMM Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the Portable CMM Market
- Growth Restraints for the Portable CMM Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the Portable CMM Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Portable CMM Market
- Revenue Forecast - Portable CMM Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Portable CMM Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Portable CMM Market
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Portable CMM Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Portable CMM Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Portable CMM Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Portable CMM Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Portable CMM Market
- Competitive Environment - Portable CMM Market
- Revenue Share - Portable CMM Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Portable CMM Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Articulated-arm CMM
- Key Growth Metrics for Articulated-arm CMM
- Revenue Forecast - Articulated-arm CMM
- Percent Sales - Revenue and Units by Price Segment: Articulated-arm CMM
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Articulated-arm CMM
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Articulated-arm CMM
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - AACMM
- Competitive Environment - Articulated-arm CMM
- Revenue Share - Articulated-arm CMM
- Product Examples - Articulated-arm CMM
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Handheld CMM
- Key Growth Metrics for Handheld CMM
- Revenue Forecast - Handheld CMM
- Percent Sales - Revenue and Units by Price Segment: Handheld CMM
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Handheld CMM
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Handheld CMM
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Handheld CMM
- Competitive Environment - Handheld CMM
- Revenue Share - Handheld CMM
- Product Examples - Handheld CMM
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Portable CMM Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Shop-floor Metrology for Ease of Operation and Flexibility
- Growth Opportunity 2: Quality Inspection for Optimizing Efficiency of EV Powertrains and Electric Motors
- Growth Opportunity 3: Inspection of Additive Manufactured Parts
6. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/og415l.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006100/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.