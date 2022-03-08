Global Portable CMM Market Report 2022-2025: Increasing Preference for New Technology Expands the Need for Inline Measurement and Inspection - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Portable CMM Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the global trends in the portable CMM market. It has steadily grown, with demand predominantly coming from the automotive, machine shop, and aerospace industries.

The disruption caused by the onset of COVID-19 resulted in contracted demand across these industries, and the economic uncertainty resulted in customers being cautious about capital expenditures and focusing on maintaining liquidity. Newer variants of the COVID-19 virus coupled with longer lead times and material shortages will continue to hamper industries during the short term.

The portable CMM market will see positive growth in 2021, driven mainly by the automotive and machine shop industries. The market for portable CMM is likely to return to pre-COVID levels in 2022 to 2023 as plant utilization levels slowly return to normalcy.

With prosthetics and implants being low volume-high mix applications, demand for flexible inspection in this space is high. The market is segmented by product type, vertical market, and regional market. The study covers market share analysis of top competitors by product segments and discusses the prominent distribution channels used.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for 2017 through 2025, and the geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

APAC is the fastest-growing region with growing industrialization in economies such as China and India. The market is usually approached through a combination of direct and indirect channels, and the global portable CMM market is estimated to reach $564 million by 2025.

Portable CMM includes articulated-arm and handheld CMMs, and articulated-arm CMM currently holds the major share of the market. This is expected to continue through the forecast period. Growing demand for shop floor measurements, especially in automotive applications, is expected to augment growth prospects for portable CMMs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Portable Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Portable CMM Market

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors for Portable CMM Market

Revenue Forecast - Portable CMM Market

Trends and Opportunities - CMM Market

Closed-loop Manufacturing - Portable CMM Market

Growth Metrics for the Portable CMM Market

Distribution Channels for the Portable CMM Market

Growth Drivers for the Portable CMM Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the Portable CMM Market

Growth Restraints for the Portable CMM Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Portable CMM Market

Forecast Assumptions - Portable CMM Market

Revenue Forecast - Portable CMM Market

Revenue Forecast by Product - Portable CMM Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Portable CMM Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Portable CMM Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Portable CMM Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Portable CMM Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Portable CMM Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Portable CMM Market

Competitive Environment - Portable CMM Market

Revenue Share - Portable CMM Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Portable CMM Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Articulated-arm CMM

Key Growth Metrics for Articulated-arm CMM

Revenue Forecast - Articulated-arm CMM

Percent Sales - Revenue and Units by Price Segment: Articulated-arm CMM

Revenue Forecast by Region - Articulated-arm CMM

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Articulated-arm CMM

Revenue Forecast Analysis - AACMM

Competitive Environment - Articulated-arm CMM

Revenue Share - Articulated-arm CMM

Product Examples - Articulated-arm CMM

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Handheld CMM

Key Growth Metrics for Handheld CMM

Revenue Forecast - Handheld CMM

Percent Sales - Revenue and Units by Price Segment: Handheld CMM

Revenue Forecast by Region - Handheld CMM

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Handheld CMM

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Handheld CMM

Competitive Environment - Handheld CMM

Revenue Share - Handheld CMM

Product Examples - Handheld CMM

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Portable CMM Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Shop-floor Metrology for Ease of Operation and Flexibility

Growth Opportunity 2: Quality Inspection for Optimizing Efficiency of EV Powertrains and Electric Motors

Growth Opportunity 3: Inspection of Additive Manufactured Parts

6. Next Steps

