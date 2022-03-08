Convoy Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List for 2022

Digital freight network recognized for use of technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the trucking industry

Convoy, the nation's leading digital freight network, has been named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 in the Logistics category. This year's list recognizes 528 organizations that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole.

Convoy was recognized for advancements in 2021 to its technology-driven drop-and-hook service, Convoy Go. The solution enables shippers to respond more quickly to surges in demand by using drop trailers for their primary, backup, and spot shipments, which significantly reduces logistics costs and mitigates supply chain congestion. Convoy's machine learning models match trailers to the more than 300,000 trucks in the company's digital freight network, providing the most cost-effective solution to positioning trailers where they're needed in advance of pickup.

"Convoy is focused on innovations in the trucking industry that drive new efficiencies and reduce waste, and Convoy Go is a perfect example of this," said Dan Lewis, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoy. "The program was inspired by shippers who challenged us to come up with more flexible trucking solutions to help them through all of the supply chain volatility. While we've only just scratched the surface of what's possible, it's exciting to see this approach recognized by Fast Company. We're humbled to be named to the list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

About Convoy

Convoy is the nation's leading digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

