The Worldwide Humanoid Robot Industry is Expected to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Humanoid Robot Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Component Type, Motion Type, Industrial Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Humanoid Robot Market is estimated to be USD 1.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.12%.
The factors driving the Global Humanoid Robot Market are the growing development of advanced features in Humanoid robots and increasing adoption by various industries such as educational, retail, medical, and logistics industries as personal assistance or support work the market's growth.
Furthermore, the rising trend for an autonomous rescue operation and rapidly growing elderly population will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. On the other hand, high costs are associated with the initial investment and huge costs incurred in research and development activities. These are the factors restricting the growth of the market.
The complexities associated with technological advancements pose challenges. These are the challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth. Moreover, lack of interference at high-level which may cause unpredictable performance.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Humanoid Robot Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Component Type, Motion Type, Industrial Vertical Type, and Geography.
- By Application Type, the market is classified into Education and Entertainment, Research & Space Exploration, Personal Assistance and Caregiving Search and Rescue, Security and Surveillance, Public Relation, and Others.
- By Component Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Hardware and Software.
- By Motion Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Biped and Wheel Drive.
- By Industrial Vertical Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Aerospace and Defence, Commercial, Education and Research, Healthcare, Residential, and Others.
- By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Development of Advanced Features in Robots
- Increasing Use of Humanoid Robots in Various Industries
Restraints
- High Cost of Initial Investment and R&D Expenses
Opportunities
- Growing Elderly Population
- Rising Trend of Autonomous Rescue Operations
Challenges
- Lack of Interface at High Level
- Complexities Associated with Technological Advancement
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International
- AIDIN ROBOTICS
- Behaviour Lab
- DST Robot Co Ltd
- Engineered Arts Ltd
- EZ-Robot
- Hanson Robotics Limited
- Hajime Research Institute Ltd
- Hasbro, Inc
- Hatapro Robotics
- Honda Motor Company Ltd
- HYULIM Robot Co Ltd
- Invento Robotics
- Istituto Italiano di Technologia
- KAIST Hubo Lab
- KAWADA Robotics Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited
- Macco Robotics
- National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- Neuromeka Co Ltd
- PAL Robotics
- Qihan Technology Co Ltd
- ROBOTICS
- ROBOTICS Lab
- ROBO GARAGE CO LTD
- Samsung Group
- SoftBank Group Corp
- Tokyo Robotics, Inc
- Toshiba Corporation
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Trossen Robotics
- UBTECH Robotics, Inc
- WowWee Group Limited
