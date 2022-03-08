The Worldwide Humanoid Robot Industry is Expected to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Humanoid Robot Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Component Type, Motion Type, Industrial Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Humanoid Robot Market is estimated to be USD 1.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.12%.

The factors driving the Global Humanoid Robot Market are the growing development of advanced features in Humanoid robots and increasing adoption by various industries such as educational, retail, medical, and logistics industries as personal assistance or support work the market's growth.

Furthermore, the rising trend for an autonomous rescue operation and rapidly growing elderly population will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. On the other hand, high costs are associated with the initial investment and huge costs incurred in research and development activities. These are the factors restricting the growth of the market.

The complexities associated with technological advancements pose challenges. These are the challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth. Moreover, lack of interference at high-level which may cause unpredictable performance.

Market Segmentation

The Global Humanoid Robot Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Component Type, Motion Type, Industrial Vertical Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Education and Entertainment, Research & Space Exploration, Personal Assistance and Caregiving Search and Rescue, Security and Surveillance, Public Relation, and Others.

By Component Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Hardware and Software.

By Motion Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Biped and Wheel Drive.

By Industrial Vertical Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Aerospace and Defence, Commercial, Education and Research, Healthcare, Residential, and Others.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Humanoid Robot Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Development of Advanced Features in Robots

Increasing Use of Humanoid Robots in Various Industries

Restraints

High Cost of Initial Investment and R&D Expenses

Opportunities

Growing Elderly Population

Rising Trend of Autonomous Rescue Operations

Challenges

Lack of Interface at High Level

Complexities Associated with Technological Advancement

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International

AIDIN ROBOTICS

Behaviour Lab

DST Robot Co Ltd

Engineered Arts Ltd

EZ-Robot

Hanson Robotics Limited

Hajime Research Institute Ltd

Hasbro, Inc

Hatapro Robotics

Honda Motor Company Ltd

HYULIM Robot Co Ltd

Invento Robotics

Istituto Italiano di Technologia

KAIST Hubo Lab

KAWADA Robotics Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited

Macco Robotics

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Neuromeka Co Ltd

PAL Robotics

Qihan Technology Co Ltd

ROBOTICS

ROBOTICS Lab

ROBO GARAGE CO LTD

Samsung Group

SoftBank Group Corp

Tokyo Robotics, Inc

Toshiba Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Trossen Robotics

UBTECH Robotics, Inc

WowWee Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4atftj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006077/en/