Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2028 by Charger; Power Source; Vehicle; End-Use; Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Charger; By Power Source; By Vehicle; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 14.29 billion by 2028
The prominent factors favoring the global market growth include an increase in the proliferation of electric vehicles, particularly e-scooters and e-bikes, growing awareness regarding the flexible transportation alternative among consumers, and a surging focus of government towards reducing carbon footprint with ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions.
According to a study published by the European Commission, it is valued that emission regulations mandate a mere 95Kg/Km, by 2021, with an additional 15% reduction, by 2025. In 2030, it is expected to further witness a 30% reduction from 2021. The deep concern on reducing carbon footprint is an important driver boosting the micro-mobility charging infrastructure industry growth.
The growth in e-scooters is due to the rise in technological progressions and development in batteries technology and the growing trend among automobile companies to produce environment-friendly vehicles that will boost the segment, whereas e-bikes are projected to grow with the fastest CAGR, owing to the rapid development of charging stations of e-bike globally.
With a spike in urban population over the past decade, micro-mobility can drive a long way to shrink the stress on prevailing transportation networks and provide an affordable and feasible means of moving around. Moreover, as per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that around 55% of the overall world's population lives in an urban area and is likely to rise to 68% by 2050.
Market Participants such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Ground Control Systems, bike-energy, Bikeep, Get Charged, Inc., GiulioBarbieri SRL, SWIFTMILE, The Mobility House GmbH, Magment GmbH, Ather Energy, Perch Mobility, Solum PV, and Flower Turbines, are some of the key players operating in the global market.
Market vendors in the global micro-mobility infrastructure industry are emphasizing on significant funds in charging infrastructure to all divisions of the population within the topographical footprint. In line with this, India-based Ather Energy is manufacturing an electric scooter. It has raised USD 51 million in its recent round of funding, led by Flipkart's investment of USD 32 million.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.1.2. Market Scope
1.1.3. Assumptions
1.2. Stakeholders
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Highlights
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.2. Data Sources
4. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Insights
4.1. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Rising investments in electric mobility options
4.2.1.2. Adoption of connected devices
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High capital investment and long gestation period
4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.2.5. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Industry trends
4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Vehicle
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Vehicle, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.3. E-scooters
5.4. E-bikes
5.5. E-unicycles
5.6. E-skateboards
6. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Charger
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Charger, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.3. Wired
6.4. Wireless
7. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Power Source
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Power Source, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.3. Solar Powered
7.4. Battery Powered
8. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by End-Use
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by End-Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
8.3. Commercial
8.4. Residential
9. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Geography
9.1. Key findings
9.2. Introduction
9.2.1. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Company Overview
11.2. Financial Performance
11.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4. Recent Developments
- Ather Energy
- bike-energy
- Bikeep
- Flower Turbines
- Get Charged Inc.
- GiulioBarbieri SRL
- Ground Control Systems
- Magment GmbH
- Perch Mobility
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Solum PV
- SWIFTMILE
- The Mobility House GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skrvkh
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005954/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
