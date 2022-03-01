Jenny Bennett Honored With 2022 Women of Influence Award

SBKO -- Summit Bank Eugene and Springfield Market President Jenny Bennett has been recognized as one of the winners of the 2022 Women of Influence Award. For nineteen years, the award has honored Oregon's most influential businesswomen from a wide range of industries and professions.

The award follows Bennett being named Summit Bank's Market President in September of 2021. Her prior executive role at Summit was as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, where she oversaw 109% deposit growth the past two years and led Summit's efforts to be selected for the City of Eugene Mayor's Bold Steps Award recognizing the city's top sustainable businesses.

The ceremony will be at the Oregon Convention Center at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 in Portland. In addition to her accomplishments at Summit Bank, Bennett currently chairs the Oregon Bankers Association's Marketing Roundtable and was a recipient of the OBA's Presidential Award in 2019 for her leadership of that group. She serves on the American Bankers Association's Communications Council and is a member of the American Banking Journal's editorial board. Most recently, she was elected to the Board of Directors of Community Banks of Oregon.

"Jenny is a driver of progress who inspires and compels positive change in whatever organization she participates in. Her confidence, intelligence, and passion make following Jenny, in any endeavor, very meaningful and exciting," said Summit Bank President and CEO Craig Wanichek.

In Eugene, Bennett serves on the board of Relief Nursery, where she currently chairs the nonprofit's Main Event fundraiser. She is a past President of the John G. Shedd Institute of the Arts Board of Directors. Bennett and her spouse are entrepreneurs and owners of multiple business endeavors.

Previous Women of Influence winners have made a difference in their communities, blazed a trail for other women, and have left a mark on the Pacific Northwest. Bennett says she plans to continue in that tradition including her work mentoring and advocating for emerging women in business and university students.

"I've been fortunate to have had great mentors – here in Oregon and nationally – who have helped me along the way," said Bennett. "Paying that forward and giving back is very important to me. ... I also want to continue championing community banking in Oregon."

