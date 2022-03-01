Synergy Biomedical Launches BIOSPHERE® MIS II, Next Generation Minimally Invasive Bone Graft Delivery System

Synergy Biomedical, LLC, a developer of innovative biomaterial products, today announced the launching of BIOSPHERE® MIS II, Next Generation Minimally Invasive Bone Graft Delivery System. Synergy continues to add solutions for surgeons with new innovative biomaterial products to an already successful portfolio. Leveraging off the proven success of the first-generation design, BIOSPHERE® MIS II utilizes a pre-loaded bone graft cannula and a streamlined trigger-based system as a bone graft delivery solution that is optimized for the unique challenges of minimally invasive surgery.

The BIOSPHERE® MIS II system permits strategic and controlled placement of Synergy's regarded next-generation synthetic bone graft product (BIOSPHERE® PUTTY) in open, mini-open, and percutaneous minimally invasive settings. Continuing the proven success of the original BIOSPHERE® MIS System, the BIOSPHERE® MIS II bone graft delivery system again consists of several new innovative features. A new hand-held dispenser, an upgraded trigger configuration, and a graft delivery cannula, pre-loaded with BIOSPHERE® PUTTY.

"BIOSPHERE® MIS II is a low-profile graft delivery system that allows me to place graft in difficult to access locations without obstructing my view. My favorite feature is being able to control the amount of graft that is delivered by simply deploying the trigger handle," stated Dr. Barcohana, M.D. (Spine surgeon at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute in alliance with UCLA Health). "MIS II is a Next Generation System that provides me with the solutions I need when facing the unique challenges of minimally invasive spinal surgery."

Design advances with BIOSPHERE® MIS II include a new locking technology that provides audible and tactile confirmation for a secure locked connection between the cannula and dispenser. A low-profile system maximizes the surgeons' view during graft delivery around implanted hardware and difficult to access anatomic locations. An enhanced trigger design provides surgeons with full control of BIOSPHERE® PUTTY delivery volume and location. The BIOSPHERE® MIS II system is a uniquely designed two-piece assembly specifically engineered for increasing efficiency in the OR.

BIOSPHERE® MIS II PUTTY utilizes patented bioactive glass spheres that have been shown in vivo to result in faster and more robust bone formation. The product provides surgeons with a moldable bone graft material that has one of the highest bioactive glass contents on the market.

About Synergy Biomedical, LLC

Founded in 2011, Synergy Biomedical is a privately held medical device company focused on bringing innovative and positively disruptive biomaterial-based products to the orthopedic and spinal markets. The Company's BIOSPHERE® Technology represents a unique approach to advancing bone graft technology and improving bone healing and patient outcomes.

