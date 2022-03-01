Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Cerence Inc. (CRNC)

The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased Cerence Inc. CRNC common stock between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Cerence builds artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistants primarily for the automotive market.
If you would like more information about our investigation of Cerence Inc.'s misconduct, click here.
What is this Case About: Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Misled the Investing Public Regarding its Business, Operations, and Prospects
According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; and (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales. As a result, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading.
The truth was revealed during a series of disclosures. On November 22, 2021, the Company released its results for fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021, and provided guidance for fiscal 2022 that was below analysts' expectations. The Company's CFO explained the Company's conservative approach "due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage…" However, Cerence stood by its 2024 outlook. Over two days, the stock fell from $104.06 on November 19, 2021 to $78.27 per share on November 22, 2021.
Then, on February 7, 2022, Cerence announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2022, providing "a 9% decrease at the midpoint compared to the initial FY22 guidance provided on November 22, 2021, and a 3% decrease at the mid-point compared to last year's actual revenue of $387 million." Further, the Company announced it was "withdrawing the fiscal [20]24 target model previously provided…" In response, the price of Cerence stock dropped more than 30%, from a closing price of $63.58 on February 4, 2022, to a closing price of $43.61 per share on February 7, 2022.
Next Steps: If you acquired shares of Cerence Inc. (CRNC) between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022, you have until April 26, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery.
All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.
Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
|adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form
About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Cerence Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006016/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.