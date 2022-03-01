Schneider Electric to Host U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm & Governor Beshear at Lexington, Kentucky Smart Factory

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will host U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and the Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear for a tour of its Lexington, Kentucky smart factory on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Secretary Granholm and Governor Beshear will be shown the 500,000 square foot facility that employs 620 people and will be briefed on its state-of the-art technology that is saving 26 percent of the energy it once used and reducing carbon emissions by 78 percent through digital modernization upgrades. Schneider Electric executives will also brief the Secretary and Governor on the company's recent efforts to onshore manufacturing to address supply chain challenges.

Following the tour of the plant, Secretary Granholm, Governor Beshear and Schneider Electric executives will then join a roundtable discussion with business leaders who will highlight the impacts of clean energy investments in key communities across the U.S. and developing a more competitive, digital workforce of the future for a growing global clean energy economy.

Who: U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Schneider Electric U.S. Country President Aamir Paul What: Tour of Schneider Electric's Lexington smart factory and roundtable discussion When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (*times are approximate) 10:30 a.m. Press check in, put on protective gear, proceed to factory location for b-roll/photo opp 11:10 a.m. Factory tour stop for b-roll/photo opp* 11:20 a.m. Proceed to lobby, prepare for press gaggle* 11:50 a.m. Press gaggle with Granholm, Beshear, and Paul* 12:00 p.m. Roundtable discussion* 1:00 p.m. Secretary and Governor depart RSVP: Media must RSVP (Address to be provided at that time)

Notice: Schneider Electric's safety policy must be observed. Pants/pantsuits and closed-toe shoes are required (skirts and dresses will not be allowed).

Schneider Electric's Lexington, KY manufacturing plant was constructed in 1958 and through recent digital innovations has earned the distinction by the World Economic Forum as an Advanced Lighthouse Factory for its sustainability, productivity, agility, customization and speed-to-market capabilities. It was also recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Sustainability Lighthouse—one of only three worldwide--for its outstanding efficiency and sustainability.

