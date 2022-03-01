ERI's Box Program for Responsible Recycling of Electronics and Data Destruction Sees Steady Growth

ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company currently provides the only NAID, R2, and e-Stewards certified secure-at-home (or office) box program in the United States. The program saw a dramatic spike in demand when contactless, responsible e-waste recycling suddenly became essential at the start of the pandemic, and has continued to experience steady growth since.

ERI's home and business electronics recycling box program is available to individuals and businesses in all 50 states, at every zip code in the country. The program provides contactless, transparent delivery and pickup. All collected electronics are responsibly recycled and all data is securely destroyed.

"We've been providing our box program since 2012, so the infrastructure was already in place when the COVID pandemic hit," said John Shegerian, ERI's Chairman and CEO. "With so many businesses and individuals seeking fast, convenient and contactless ways to recycle their electronics responsibly, while also securely destroying their private data, our program saw an enormous growth surge in early 2000. The growth has continued. With so many people working at home offices or remote locations now on a permanent basis, every company is faced with unique challenges when it comes to the responsible and data-secure disposition of IT and electronic assets. We are proud to offer an effective solution."

The comprehensive electronics mail back program is available with an array of different box types and sizes – each with serialization options. Labels, sealing tape and freight to and from each customer's location to the nearest ERI processing facility are included in the flat rate for ERI's e-Recycling boxes.

The boxes are shipped flat directly to the customer with an included return label. Customers can then assemble, fill, and return the boxes whenever convenient, with a simple call to ERI's logistics partner, UPS.

The ERI e-Recycling boxes are available for technology (electronics & IT assets), batteries, and lamps. Boxes can be purchased from ERI's Online Store.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI's mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006119/en/