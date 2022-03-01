Dole plc Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release

Dole plc DOLE will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, prior to the market opening. The company's management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the call from the company will be Rory Byrne, Chief Executive Officer; Johan Lindén, Chief Operating Officer; Frank Davis, Chief Financial Officer; and James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations.
A presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.doleplc.com/investors.
To access the webcast, go to "Events and Presentations" at www.doleplc.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.
The conference call can be accessed live by dialling 1-855-979-6564 or for international callers by dialling +44 203 936 2999. The access code is 138905.
A replay of the call will be available through March 31, 2022, by dialling 1-845-709-8569 or for international callers by dialling +44 203 936 3001. The replay access code is 351400.
About Dole plc:
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 80 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006075/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.