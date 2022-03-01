Realizeit Recognized as a New Entrant in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems 2022 Report

Presence on Fosway's report signals Realizeit's relevance to European and global organizations modernizing their L&D strategies with personalization
Realizeit, the innovative provider of first-of-its-kind AI-powered solutions that personalize learning for performance, announced it has been recognized as a "Potential Challenger" in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems 2022 report. The Fosway positioning signals the growing relevance for Realizeit's personalized learning system in the European and global markets, building on the confidence established in serving organizations in the US. From onboarding to ongoing training that includes job skills, compliance, product training, reskilling, and upskilling, Realizeit's AI-powered personalized learning system is the game-changing idea to drive development and performance through more effective, efficient, engaging, and tailored learning.
A quick introduction to how Realizeit is transforming corporate learning can be viewed at this Personalization for Performance Video.
"The learning systems market continues to evolve at pace, driven by innovation and accelerated by the pandemic," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "Realizeit is focused on a key goal for many customers, how to create more personalized and more effective learning. They are an exciting new addition to the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems, and we look forward to tracking their future growth and success."
"We are delighted to be represented in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems," said Manoj Kulkarni, CEO of Realizeit. "As a new entrant in the report, we look forward to sharing with the expanded European community and companies around the globe the game changing impact that a smart AI-based personalized learning system can make on individual and organizational development and performance."
About Realizeit
Realizeit helps the world's largest organizations across industries achieve personalized training and learning at scale that impacts individual and organizational performance. Known for its award-winning and innovative learning technology, Realizeit provides a first-of-its-kind learning system built on adaptive intelligence that makes learning agile, adapted, effective, efficient and relevant in today's workplace contexts.
Brandon Hall has recognized Realizeit as one of the most innovative and effective technologies in both the AI & Machine Learning and Learning Management Technology categories. To see the Realizeit solution in action, request a demo at https://realizeitlearning.com/request-a-demo.
About the Fosway 9-Grid™
Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.
Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.
