New Tool Makes It Easier for ComEd Customers to Take Control of Their Bills and Energy Use

Smart Assistance Manager guides customers to individualized financial-assistance and energy-saving options
With the launch of its Smart Assistance Manager (SAM), ComEd has made it easier for families and individuals to access customized financial-assistance options, as well as programs to help them manage their electric bills.
SAM is an online self-service tool for all residential customers that finds and displays support options based on their household information, such as energy usage and billing history. Customers who create an online account with ComEd through the "My Account" tool can log in while using SAM to get even more personalized, targeted results.
"Previously, customers may have had to search for information to enroll in energy-assistance programs," said Nichole Owens, ComEd's vice president of customer channels. "With ComEd's Smart Assistance Manager, customers can access the website – anywhere and on their own time – and be guided to the options best suited for them. What's better, they will also be connected to the people and forms so they can get assistance as soon as possible to take advantage of them."
SAM matches customers with the payment-assistance programs for which they may be eligible – including deferred-payment arrangements, the Percentage of Income Payment Plan assistance program (PIPP) and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – then provides guidance and links to apply.
SAM also provides recommendations on energy-efficiency offerings that can save customers money and energy, including free home energy assessments and discounts on energy-saving products.
Customers interested in accessing this free tool can visit ComEd.com/SAM.
Enhanced Bill-Assistance Options
ComEd also reminds customers about recent changes to payment features to further support customers struggling to pay their electric bills. Eligible, low-income residential customers will no longer be assessed late payment fees or deposits, and any deposits already provided to ComEd will be returned.
The company no longer assesses additional fees for any customers when they use a credit card, debit card, or electronic check to pay their ComEd bills. And, to offer more convenience, all customers can pay their ComEd bill with PayPal. More information on each of these options is available at ComEd.com/Pay.
ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation EXC, a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
