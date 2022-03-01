KBRA Releases Research – Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: An Unwelcome Hit to Aircraft Leasing and Aviation

KBRA releases commentary that discusses the setbacks facing the recovery of the aviation industry due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the possible medium- and long-term effects of this crisis for both lessors and airlines. The impact of this invasion will be seen both in Europe and globally given the international role of aircraft lessors who lease aircraft to airlines all over the world, including in Russia, Ukraine, and the neighboring countries.
KBRA believes the ongoing conflict is credit negative for the aviation industry, especially as rising fuel prices will only be exacerbated by these events. The disruption to cash flow for some aircraft lessors may also impact lessors' revenues, which were already constrained due to the impact of COVID.
We note the following:
- The negative credit implications for airlines and lessors due to recent developments, including the EU's recent sanctions that will force European leasing companies to terminate their lease agreements with Russian operators within 30 days.
- The potential impact of sanctions and the exclusion of some Russian banks from SWIFT on aircraft lessors.
- The closing of Russian airspace to various European airlines, and vice versa, and the immediate impact on airlines.
- Exposure of the largest aircraft lessors to the area, particularly Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, based on the owned fleet of the lessors.
Click here to view the report.
Related Publications
- Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Potential Aircraft ABS Implications
- Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: Initial Contours of Credit Risk
- A Russian Shock to Sentiment
- Global Aviation 2022 Sector Outlook: Firm Fundamentals Amid a Turbulent Recovery
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006043/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.