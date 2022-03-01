Metropolitan Wins Silver for Best Tasting Tap Water in the U.S.

Tap water served by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is among the best-tasting in the nation, a panel of judges concluded this weekend as part of the 32nd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting competition, featuring nearly 100 entries of water sourced from five continents.
Metropolitan garnered second place in the municipal water category.
"Our staff in water treatment and water quality work tirelessly to ensure the water we deliver is not only safe, but also tastes good," said Metropolitan General Manager Adel Hagekhalil. "This award is a celebration of that work and the commitment we have to our communities to consistently deliver the highest quality water, even in the face of challenges like drought and climate change."
Metropolitan's 2022 silver-medal water was imported from the Colorado River at Lake Havasu via Metropolitan's Colorado River Aqueduct and safely treated with a state-of-the-art ozone process at the Robert B. Diemer Water Treatment Plant in Yorba Linda. As it leaves the plant, it receives a small amount of chlorine disinfection to ensure continued quality and safety throughout the distribution system.
Metropolitan has entered the international water tasting competition for over two decades, achieving first place in 2021, 2008 and 1998; second place in 2000 and 2003; and third place in 2005.
Metropolitan's rigorous water treatment process at its five plants uses ozone as the primary disinfectant, which destroys a wide variety of microorganisms and effectively removes unpleasant tastes and odors. Metropolitan also tests water for almost 400 constituents and performs about 250,000 water quality tests annually, ensuring it meets or surpasses stringent federal and state drinking water regulations that protect public health.
Water from the Diemer plant is distributed via gravity-flow to Metropolitan's member agencies in coastal Los Angeles and Orange counties. The Diemer plant treats water from both the Colorado River Aqueduct and the State Water Project and has a treatment capacity of 520 million gallons a day.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006062/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.