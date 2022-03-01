Informative Research Names James Boss Executive Vice President, Client Success

New Role Underscores Client Commitment While Accelerating Focus on Innovation and Growth
Fintech leader Informative Research, a Stewart company, today announced James Boss as Executive Vice President, Client Success. Boss takes the sales and service leadership role with the primary goal of helping all customers take full advantage of the company's cutting-edge lending solutions. This strategic role underscores the company's enhanced commitment to bring innovation through automation and decisioning capabilities to its customers while mitigating risk through unparalleled technology and client support standards.
Columbus-based Boss will leverage extensive industry sales, client engagement and account management expertise in this leadership role at Informative Research. Most recently, Boss was Vice President, National Sales, with Factual Data where he drove sales initiatives and strategic process enhancements to successfully grow market share and increase revenue. He effectively partnered with clients to meet their strategic goals and ensure optimal efficiency and satisfaction.
"I am thrilled to welcome James to the team during this time of exciting growth and innovation," said Matthew Orlando, President, Informative Research Mortgage Vertical. "Known for his engaging, highly relational approach to meeting client needs while fueling organizational growth, James is the ideal expert to inspire our continued commitment to client excellence. His leadership and expertise align remarkably well with our ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and amplify client utilization of our best-in-class solutions."
Comments Boss, "This is such an exciting and critical time of innovation and growth at Informative Research. I am honored to have an instrumental role in helping this winning organization exceed all expectations. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and help our clients leverage our unique, cutting-edge technology and solutions to improve sales and profits. Our clients' future is bright."
About Informative Research:
Informative Research, a Stewart company, is an innovative technology solutions leader that serves over 3,000 mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is renowned for streamlining the loan process with their straightforward customer service model, progressive solution and cutting-edge technology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006026/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.