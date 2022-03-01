Jobvite Introduces EVOLVE Talent Acquisition Suite

Unified Suite Allows Enterprise Organizations to Hire Twice as Fast, Engage with Three Times as Many Applicants

Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the industry-leading talent acquisition suite provider, today introduces its Evolve Talent Acquisition Suite to provide enterprise organizations with a unified solution set of Jobvite's offerings to simplify complex challenges across the entire recruiting lifecycle.

The Evolve Talent Acquisition (TA) Suite provides a single user experience purpose-built to improve recruiting effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-per-hire. This enables organizations to hire twice as fast and engage with three times as many job applicants. With functionality ranging from recruitment marketing and applicant tracking to internal mobility, employee referrals, and DE&I capabilities, the Evolve TA Suite provides recruiters with a comprehensive, single suite to achieve TA objectives in today's hypercompetitive labor market. In a world where the average company uses 10 or more talent acquisition systems and 42% of surveyed recruiters do not have the resources to succeed, the Evolve TA Suite is a needed recruiting simplifier.

"During this unprecedented time for TA organizations, it's essential to have a suite of technology that makes recruiters' jobs easier. Delivering a single suite that allows you to quickly respond to changing market conditions is just the baseline for TA organizations," said Peter Clare, President of Jobvite. "Going beyond that requires a partner that can support their current and future needs. The Evolve TA Suite provides organizations with unmatched capabilities and services to achieve world-class results even in the most competitive labor market."

Jobvite's acquisition of industry-leading text recruiting, internal mobility, recruitment marketing, and advanced analytics solutions have enabled the company to become the premier TA solution on the market by solving for recruiting lifecycle complexities far beyond an ATS point solution. In 2021 Jobvite continued the momentum by joining forces with JazzHR and NXTThing RPO to expand this vision to include the SMB and Recruitment Process Outsourcing markets. Most recently, the company announced the launch of a new corporate identity, Employ Inc., to further accelerate growth and set the stage for continued expansion.

"Having been an HR and TA leader, I know the challenge of having to use multiple, disparate systems. Both Steve Boese and I are fans of offering recruiters and TA leaders all of these capabilities in a single suite from a single partner like Jobvite", said Trish McFarlane, Principal Analyst, HR Advisors.

With today's launch, the Evolve TA Suite offers the most breadth and depth of any TA technology for attracting, sourcing and engaging talent, to hiring, onboarding, and promoting employees. Evolve also seamlessly integrates into the broader HR Tech stack, offering 350+ integration partners to best meet an organization's needs.

"Using the Evolve TA Suite to support all aspects of our talent acquisition needs has been essential," said Peggy Anderson, Shutterfly's Head of Talent Acquisition. "The platform is built around the experiences for recruiters, candidates, and hiring managers, as well as understands and supports TA workflows and processes in a very user-friendly way."

To learn more about Jobvite and its Evolve TA Suite, please visit www.jobvite.com or find Jobvite on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Employ

Employ Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes to overcome their greatest recruiting and talent acquisition challenges. Offering a combination of purpose-built, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise, Employ provides SMB to global enterprises with a single solution for recruiting and growing a diverse workforce. Through its Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO brands, Employ serves more than 12,000 customers across industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

To learn more about Jobvite, visit www.jobvite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006029/en/