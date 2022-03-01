Bonaventure Announces Two Senior-Level Appointments

New Hires to Contribute to Rapid Growth of Leading Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern Integrated Alternative Asset Manager

Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, today announced the appointment of Henry "Hank" Loughran as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Gregory Proctor as Vice President of Business Development. Both appointments are integral to Bonaventure's strategic plan which targets growing the company tenfold within ten years.

In his new role, Richmond, V.A. native, Loughran will report to Bonaventure founder and CEO Dwight Dunton III and will oversee all capital fundraising activities to meet the company's growth goals. His responsibilities will include executing capital strategies, leading the firm's distribution team, cultivating institutional, family office, RIA and high net worth clients, and managing Broker-Dealer operations.

Proctor, who will report to Bonaventure's SVP of Operations, Christine Bentley, will focus on driving Bonaventure's strategic growth by developing, nurturing and extending third party design/build and property management client relationships as well as corporate LMA. With a professional background steeped in successful relationship building, Proctor's skills will result in mutually beneficial rewards between third parties and Bonaventure alike and also help to grow Bonaventure's assets under management.

"As Bonaventure expands its capabilities as a leading Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern alternative investment manager, we're pleased to attract the talent that professionals with the industry background and knowledge of Hank and Greg represent," commented Bonaventure founder and CEO Dwight Dunton. "Bonaventure has an ambitious and dedicated team and Hank's capital markets skills will be welcomed as we focus our efforts on enhancing visibility for our Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern investment platforms and, in particular, our private REIT which provides the option of an UPREIT structure. With Greg's experience we anticipate expanding our network of relationships across third party constituents and clients with a view to meeting the goals set by our ten-year strategic growth plan. We also look to Greg's talented capabilities to drive the growth of Bonaventure's private REIT."

Loughran comes to Bonaventure with extensive financial services marketing expertise, including fundraising, design, brand development, and messaging across multiple sectors and industries. Prior to joining Bonaventure, Loughran directed North American Sales and Marketing at Agecroft Partners, a hedge fund and private equity placement firm. Just some of his blue-chip background includes executive stints at Paine Weber (now) UBS, and Sanford Bernstein. Loughran earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from James Madison University and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Proctor joins Bonaventure with over 30 years working in the housing industry. During his career he has owned and/or operated multiple multifamily and affordable housing companies and has in-depth experience with HUD, Tax Credit, and Rural Development. Proctor has been a national trainer on fair housing, asset management, accessibility, and numerous other industry topics. He holds his BS in management from Appalachian State University and holds multiple industry certifications and designations.

About Bonaventure

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia Bonaventure is an integrated alternative asset management company specializing in multifamily design, development, construction, asset management and property management with over 6,000 apartment units across 26 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, Bonaventure has become one of the top 15 most experienced HUD developers in the nation and has completed $500 million in HUD loans and over $2.25 billion in transactions. With its focus on building enduring value through ingenuity, Bonaventure boasts a full suite of investment capabilities.

