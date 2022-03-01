O'Charley's Releases Special Seafood 'Hook, Line & Southern' Menu

O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with 151 locations across 17 states, announced today a special limited time menu just in time for spring – Hook, Line & Southern.
Hook, Line & Southern is all about celebrating the coming of spring with O'mazing seafood and other favorites that will satisfy the entire family. Whether it's seafood for Lent or simply looking for delicious options, O'Charley's Hook, Line & Southern is giving guests great food done with a tasty southern accent.
Entrée options include:
- Shrimp & Stuffed Crab – Tender, crispy popcorn shrimp and tasty stuffed crab served with a lemon wedge and cocktail and tangy lemon sauces for $10.99
- The Crab Cake Dinner – Two pan-seared lump crabmeat cakes drizzled with our tangy lemon sauce, topped with sliced green onion. Served with choice of two sides for $19.99
- Steak & Cake (Crab, that is) – A 6-oz. USDA Choice sirloin steak paired with a pan-seared lump crabmeat cake drizzled with lemon sauce, topped with sliced green onion for $20.99
- Basil Butter Mahi – A perfectly grilled 8-oz. Mahi fillet lightly seasoned with lemon pepper, topped with savory basil butter. Served with choice of two sides $18.99
- Southern Surf & Turf – Cornmeal-breaded Mississippi farm-raised catfish, a pile of buttermilk-breaded, lightly fried shrimp, and O'Charley's Famous Chicken Tenders. Served with fries, coleslaw, tarter and cocktail sauces for $18.99
- Bayou Tenders – O'Charley's Famous Chicken Tenders smothered in a Cajun Shrimp sauce and crispy popcorn shrimp, dusted with special Cajun seasoning for $13.99
- Salmon Caesar – Our 6-oz. perfectly grilled salmon sprinkled with our special herb seasoning, served on a bed of romaine lettuce that's been tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese for $13.99
- Cajun Catfish O'Boy – Cornmeal-breaded Mississippi farm-raised catfish with a kick of Cajun mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles served on a toasted baguette. Served with a side of fries for $11.99
Sides include:
- Steakhouse Smashed Potatoes – Smashed potatoes loaded with garlic butter, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and chopped bacon. Substitute for a regular side for $1.99. A la carte for $3.99
- Loaded Mac & Cheese – Creamy mac & cheese mixed with alfredo sauce, three-cheese blend, parmesan cheese and topped with diced green onion. Substitute for a regular side for $1.49. A la carte for $3.49
- Fresh Rice Medley – Fluffy seasoned rice pilaf with broccoli florets and black beans. A la carte for $1.99
For those wishing to indulge in an adult beverage, The O'Berry is Tito's vodka, strawberry puree, lemon juice and simple syrup all topped with soda water, making for a berry refreshing way to start your meal for $6.99. There's also the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini – Tito's vodka, Bailey's Irish Cream and a little Kahlua with a swirl of chocolate syrup and a garnish of strawberry drizzle and more chocolate syrup. It's true love…in a martini glass.
For dessert, O'Charley's is offering a special Blackberry Cobbler for $5.99.
About O'Charley's
O'Charley's was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O'Charley's operates 151 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O'Charley's welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O'Charley's location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O'Charley's is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
