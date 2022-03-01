Outlook on the Global Plastic Additives Markets to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plastic Additives Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Plastic Additives market is estimated to grow from USD 45,600 million in 2020 to USD 59,900 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Rising demand from the packaging sector is driving the growth of the plastic additives market. Packaging is widely utilized for industrial and residential uses. Lifestyle changes and globalization have accelerated the growth of the packaging business, which has boosted the plastic additive market. The rising use of plastics in everyday applications is also driving the plastic additives market. Roofing, storage containers, pipes, cables, electronics, toys, kitchenware, safety gear, cosmetic items, household products, seat belts, door panels, greenhouse films, and silage sheet are some of the main applications of plastic additives.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Automotive, Others. Packaging segment has largest market share during the forecast period Polymers are widely used in the packaging and decoration of end-user items in the packaging industry. Certain polymer features, such as lightweight, availability in a variety of colors, low reactivity, chemical and moisture resistance, and so on, are driving the rising use of polymers in the packaging business.
The use of appropriate plastic additives helps to increase lifetime, appearance, thermal protection, clarity, reduce haze, and better mechanical qualities, all of which are critical elements in packaging.
COVID-19 Impact on the Plastic Additives Market
The COVID-19 epidemic in 2020 had a detrimental impact on the market. COVID-19 revealed a number of issues for a variety of businesses. The entire planet appears to have gone into lockdown in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Markets were hampered by uncertainty and limitations. Furthermore, the pandemic reduces investment and delays ongoing initiatives in all countries around the world.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region controlled the majority of the worldwide market. Due to low-cost raw materials and labour availability, China is one of the most profitable markets for plastic additives. All plastic goods are composed of fundamental polymers combined with a complicated combination of elements known as plastic additives. China is one of the world's leading producers of plastic materials, accounting for 30% of worldwide plastics production.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Plastic Additives market analysis BASF, CHEMTURA CORPORATION, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION, BAYER AG, Clariant Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Axel Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc., LANXESS AG, Zeon Chemicals L.P, and DOW Plastic Additives
