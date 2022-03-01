Kevin Moffitt, EVP and Chief Retail Officer for The ODP Corporation, to Present Keynote Speech at eTail Palm Springs 2022 on Wednesday, March 2

The ODP Corporation ODP, a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that Kevin Moffitt, EVP and chief retail officer for The ODP Corporation, is scheduled to present the keynote speech at eTail Palm Springs 2022, the eCommerce & Omnichannel Retail Conference, at approximately 8:25 a.m. PST.
Moffitt's keynote is titled: Connected Commerce: Combining Humanity and Technology to Create Retail's Future. For more details on Moffitt's keynote speech or eTail Palm Springs 2022, visit https://etailwest.wbresearch.com/speakers/kevin-moffitt.
About The ODP Corporation
The ODP Corporation ODP is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,000 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, ODP Business Solutions™, Varis™ and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and investor.theodpcorp.com.
ODP, ODP Business Solutions, and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2022 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
