Worldwide Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Industry to 2030 - Featuring Baxter, LabCor and Neovasc Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The rapidly rising prevalence of congenital heart diseases, such as Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)and the ventricular septal defect is expected to drive the demand for the patches. In addition, increasing implementation of patches in medical procedures and growing sports injuries is expected to support the development and growth of the market over the forthcoming years. As per studies, ASD is the second most common type of congenital heart disease and the incidence rate across the global population is recorded to be 56 per 100,000 live births.

One of the key driving market forces is the rapidly rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Changing lifestyles, growing obesity levels, adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits, increasing alcohol consumption and smoking, and growing geriatric population are driving the incidence of cardiac disorders. As per World Health Organization estimates, cardiovascular diseases account for the largest share of 32% or 17.9 million deaths annually. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, approximately 695,000 deaths in the U.S. are due to underlying cardiac diseases. Coronary heart diseases are recorded in the majority of cardiac disorder-related deaths. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, coronary heart diseases accounted for 360,900 deaths in the U.S. in 2019.

Another key driving force supporting growth is the rising prevalence of hernias such as inguinal hernia, umbilical hernia, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, ventral hernia, and others. Some of the risk factors associated with hernias are heavy weight lifting, abdominal surgery, ascites, constipation, and chronic cough which increases the pressure on intra-abdominal regions resulting in abdominal hernias.

Inguinal hernias are the commonest abdominal hernias and the incidence rate of inguinal hernia repairs in the U.K. is 10 per 100,000 individuals and in the U.S. are 28 per 100,000 individuals. Congenital diaphragmatic hernia is caused due to genetic factors and residual embryological channel defects. The abovementioned factors are driving the demand for patches in therapeutic procedures and wound care management.

Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market Report Highlights

The soft tissue repair segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the rapidly growing incidence rate of hernias across the globe

The ePTFE segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the multiple benefits associated with ePTFE, such as high durability, easy availability, and high tensile strength

North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing disease burden, advancing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and growing trend of minimally invasive surgeries

