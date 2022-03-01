Liberated Syndication Reports February 2022 Podcast Advertising Rates

Liberated Syndication Inc. (LSYN) ("Libsyn" or "the Company"), the industry's leading podcast hosting platform and advertising marketplace, today provided an update on podcast advertising rates.

These rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's leading podcast advertising marketplace connecting advertisers to podcasters. The data is derived from actual sales data across the 2,300+ podcasts in the AdvertiseCast marketplace.

For February 2022, the average CPM rate for a 60-second spot was $23.61.

"While the podcast advertising industry continues to have a strong upward trajectory, February average rates were down from the Company's all-time high in January. Even so, average rates for February were up year over year when compared to $22.19 in 2021," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at AdvertiseCast. "We do see seasonality in demand and advertising rates historically in February.

This is a result of the holiday and New Year's rush, which we believe will bounce back later in the quarter."

Historical rates can be found on the AdvertiseCast podcast marketplace website at: https://www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates

The Company will continue to announce these figures monthly to enable podcasters, advertisers, and the investor community to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into advertising monetization within the podcasting industry.

For more information on podcast advertising rates or other inquiries, please contact Dave Hanley at dave@advertisecast.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading ‘Podcasting As A Service' platform that empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2020, the Company delivered over 6 billion downloads and hosted over 5.8 million podcast episode files from more than 75,000 podcasts around the world. Libsyn's dynamic, open ecosystem is designed to meet the needs of the full spectrum of podcast creators and foster the effortless creation, development, monetization, and growth of their podcasts. Brands powered by the Company include podcast creation platform, Libsyn Studio; podcast membership platform, Libsyn's Glow; web hosting platform, Pair Networks; and Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

