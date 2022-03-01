United States Internet and IT Position Descriptions Guide 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The U.S. Internet and IT Position Descriptions HandiGuide 2022 Edition" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IT Job Descriptions are the core of Janco's full suite of tools to help manage the HR processes with the IT function. In addition to the 300 updated Position Descriptions, the guide contains Job Progression Matrix, Organization Charts, and Employee Termination in electronic checklist form, plus much more.

The IT Job Descriptions updated to reflect the latest compliance requirements

The Internet and IT Position Descriptions HandiGuide was completed in 2021 and is over 900 plus pages; which includes sample organization charts, a job progression matrix, and 320 Internet and IT job descriptions. The book addresses all mandated requirements, including the ADA, and is in an easy to use format. If you have ordered this in the past look at the version history to see the changes we have made and consider ordering the update service.

All of our products are distributed electronically in industry standard formats of PDF and MS WORD. Also included with the HandiGuide are tools to help you expand, evaluate and define your enterprise's Human Resource requirements.

Those tools include:

Job Evaluation Questionnaire

Position Description Questionnaire

Job Progression Matrix (Job Family Classifications)

Sexual Harassment and other key employment issues

Best Practices for resume screening

Best Practices for phone screening

Employee Termination Checklist (Electronic Form)

The 320 positions include all of the functions within the IT group. The Job Descriptions have been updated to be compliant with PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCAP, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, CobiT, and the ITIL standards.

The job descriptions are all structured to focus on "Best Practices" as defined by the IT Productivity Center to meet the requirements of World Class Enterprises. They are ready to use and easily modified to meet your enterprise's unique requirements.

Chief Information Officer(CIO)

Chief Information Officer (CIO) - Small Enterprise

Chief Security Officer (CSO) - (CISO)

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)

Chief Data Officer

Chief Digital Officer

Chief Mobility Officer

Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Data Protection Officer (DPO)

Data Scientist

Digital Brand Manager

Director Electronic Commerce

Director Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance

Manager Blockchain Architecture

Manager Data Center

Manager Data Security

Manager Green Initiatives

Manager IoT

Manager Metrics

Manager Wireless Systems

Metrics Measurement Analyst

Android Programmer

Blockchain developer

Disaster Recovery Coordinator

Information Assurance Analyst

Internet/Intranet Administrator

IT Security Engineer

PCI-DSS Coordinator

Programmer

Project Manager

Object Programmer

Security Architect

Social Media Specialist

UNIX System Administrator

Windows System Administrator

Webmaster

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Mandated Issues

3. Executive Management

4. Senior Management

5. Middle Management

6. Staff

Appendix

Job Evaluation Questionnaire

Candidate Interview Control Log

Position Description Questionnaire

Termination Checklist

Version History

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfrgbw

