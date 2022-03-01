United States Internet and IT Position Descriptions Guide 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The U.S. Internet and IT Position Descriptions HandiGuide 2022 Edition" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IT Job Descriptions are the core of Janco's full suite of tools to help manage the HR processes with the IT function. In addition to the 300 updated Position Descriptions, the guide contains Job Progression Matrix, Organization Charts, and Employee Termination in electronic checklist form, plus much more.
The IT Job Descriptions updated to reflect the latest compliance requirements
The Internet and IT Position Descriptions HandiGuide was completed in 2021 and is over 900 plus pages; which includes sample organization charts, a job progression matrix, and 320 Internet and IT job descriptions. The book addresses all mandated requirements, including the ADA, and is in an easy to use format. If you have ordered this in the past look at the version history to see the changes we have made and consider ordering the update service.
All of our products are distributed electronically in industry standard formats of PDF and MS WORD. Also included with the HandiGuide are tools to help you expand, evaluate and define your enterprise's Human Resource requirements.
Those tools include:
- Job Evaluation Questionnaire
- Position Description Questionnaire
- Job Progression Matrix (Job Family Classifications)
- Sexual Harassment and other key employment issues
- Best Practices for resume screening
- Best Practices for phone screening
- Employee Termination Checklist (Electronic Form)
The 320 positions include all of the functions within the IT group. The Job Descriptions have been updated to be compliant with PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCAP, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, CobiT, and the ITIL standards.
The job descriptions are all structured to focus on "Best Practices" as defined by the IT Productivity Center to meet the requirements of World Class Enterprises. They are ready to use and easily modified to meet your enterprise's unique requirements.
- Chief Information Officer(CIO)
- Chief Information Officer (CIO) - Small Enterprise
- Chief Security Officer (CSO) - (CISO)
- Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)
- Chief Data Officer
- Chief Digital Officer
- Chief Mobility Officer
- Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
- Data Protection Officer (DPO)
- Data Scientist
- Digital Brand Manager
- Director Electronic Commerce
- Director Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance
- Manager Blockchain Architecture
- Manager Data Center
- Manager Data Security
- Manager Green Initiatives
- Manager IoT
- Manager Metrics
- Manager Wireless Systems
- Metrics Measurement Analyst
- Android Programmer
- Blockchain developer
- Disaster Recovery Coordinator
- Information Assurance Analyst
- Internet/Intranet Administrator
- IT Security Engineer
- PCI-DSS Coordinator
- Programmer
- Project Manager
- Object Programmer
- Security Architect
- Social Media Specialist
- UNIX System Administrator
- Windows System Administrator
- Webmaster
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Mandated Issues
3. Executive Management
4. Senior Management
5. Middle Management
6. Staff
Appendix
- Job Evaluation Questionnaire
- Candidate Interview Control Log
- Position Description Questionnaire
- Termination Checklist
- Version History
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfrgbw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006024/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
