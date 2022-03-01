Global Low VOC Adhesive Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - 3M, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Arkema - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Low VOC Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The low VOC adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period.

Increasing the adoption of low VOC adhesives in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil in their numerous industries boosts the market growth. The declining usage of solvent-based products is creating an opportunity for hot melt, reactive, and water-based adhesives.

This is positively impacting the global low VOC adhesive market. The flexibility and excellent adhesion properties with any substrate make low VOC adhesives suitable for any industry. Currently, the regulations in most countries to limit VOC emissions in adhesives will positively impact the industry.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Water-based type held the largest Low VOC adhesive market share based on technology. This is attributed to its properties of being lightweight, less usage while forming a bond, and the absence of volatile organic compounds in the product. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are the most used product amongst consumer goods because they are suitable for bonding various substrates such as paper, plastic, metal, wood, and glass

The paper & packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of low VOC adhesives. The building & construction segment will ha

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC: APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the low VOC adhesive industry. Higher domestic demand and the availability of low-cost labor make this region the most attractive market for low VOC producers. China has been the leading market in APAC, whereas India is projected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of value from 2021 to 2027

North America: The demand for low-VOC specialty adhesives in North America is driven by stringent regulations concerning the use of toxic chemical formulations in chemically curing adhesives. The construction industry's recovery in North America after the economic slowdown also enhances opportunities in the market

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the industry are 3M Company, Sika, B Fuller, Henkel, and Arkema

Several players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in the APAC region, to gain more market share

Manufacturers should focus on simplifying the application of low VOC adhesives, such as easier application with a glue gun or in cartridges

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Increasing demand from the packaging industry will drive the Low VOC adhesive market growth. Water-based and hot melt adhesives are mainly preferred in the paper and packaging industry

There is an increasing demand for improved air quality, increased awareness about the health risk, and to save the environment from the depletion of the ozone layer. This has led to the incorporation of low VOC products in the building & construction industry, gaining traction worldwide, thus increasing product sales

There has been an increasing adoption of polyurethane-based hot melt adhesives in bookbinding, product packaging, and footwear manufacturing. The fact that polyurethane-based products are stronger than water-based and hot melt products is driving the segment growth

KEY FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

New Construction and Home Improvement Activity

Increasing Adoption of Polyurethane Based Hot Melt Adhesives

High Demand for Light Weight Vehicles

Environmental Regulation Boosting the Demand for Low VOC Adhesives

High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

KEY VENDORS

3M

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Arkema (Bostik)

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Ashland

Delo

Huntsman International LLC

Dymax

Permatex

Beacon Adhesives

Jowat

PPG industries

Pidilite Industries

Wacker Chemie AG

Lord Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Alfa Adhesives

Uniseal

Roberts Consolidated Industries

IFS Industries

Infinity Bond Adhesives

Nanpao Resins Chemical Group

Franklin International

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Supply Chain Analysis

7.3 Covid-19 Impact

7.4 Current Development in Low VOC Adhesives Industry

7.5 Volatile Organic Compound (VOCS) Regulations

7.5.1 Regulation Affecting Content of VOCS In Different States

8 Frequently Asked Questions

8.1 How Will the Low VOC Adhesives Market Perform in The Coming Years?

8.2 What Are the Major Factors Driving the Demand for Low VOC Adhesives?

8.3 Which Is the Most Profitable and Preferred Low VOC Adhesive Technology?

8.4 Which Is the Most Profitable Low VOC Adhesive Resin?

8.5 Which End-Use Segment Generates the Highest Revenue for Low VOC Adhesive Vendors?

8.6 Which Is the Fastest-Growing Region for Low VOC Adhesives?

8.7 Where the Major Players Operating in The Low VOC Adhesives Market?

9 Growth Opportunity

9.1 Technology

9.2 End-Use

9.3 Resin

9.4 Geography

10 Market Opportunities & Trends

10.1 Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

10.2 New Construction and Home Improvement Activities

10.3 Growing Popularity of Polyurethane-Based Hot Melt Low VOC Adhesives

11 Market Growth Enablers

11.1 High Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

11.2 Environmental Regulations Boosting Demand for Low VOC Adhesives

11.3 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

12 Market Restraints

12.1 Increasing Prices of Raw Materials

12.2 Technical Challenges in Application of Low VOC Adhesives

13 Market Landscape

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Five Forces Analysis

14 Adhesive Technology

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Water-Based

14.4 Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

14.5 Hot Melt

14.6 Reactive Adhesives

15 Resin

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

15.4 Acrylic

15.5 Polyurethane

15.6 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (Eva)

15.7 Epoxy

15.8 STYRENIC Block Copolymer

16 End-Use

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Paper & Packaging

16.4 Building & Construction

16.5 Furniture

16.6 Automotive & Transportation

16.7 Footwear & Leather

16.8 Consumer & DIY

16.9 Medical Devices

17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview

