Global Amniotic Membrane Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Amniotic Membrane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End Use (Hospitals, ASCs), by Product (Cryopreserved, Dehydrated), by Application (Ophthalmology, Surgical Wounds), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amniotic membrane market size is expected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.

Global rise in the number of trauma and burn cases, surgeries, and increasing cognizance regarding various benefits offered by amniotic membrane-based products are factors increasing their demand. Amniotic membrane has pain-reducing properties, which may lead to the increased adoption of these tissue-based products in surgical wounds and ophthalmology.

Also, rising expenditure in R&D in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine and the rising number of surgeries being performed are some of the key factors anticipated to augment the market growth. The global market is expected to gain potential owing to a wide range of product applications in ophthalmology, skin, brain, and head & neck, genitourinary tract, as well as other surgical procedures. In addition, the rise in amniotic membrane-based transplantations across the globe is predicted to fuel the overall market growth. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the product benefits among healthcare professionals as well as individuals is estimated to boost the demand over the forecast years.

However, the dearth of skilled professionals is expected to impede market growth. Amniotic membrane-based products are most commonly used in the treatment of various areas, such as venous, pressure, and diabetic foot ulcers, ophthalmology, surgeries, and also in the management of chronic wounds. Moreover, with increasing research in the field of stem cell research and regenerative medicine, various research and academic institutes are engaged in a study to facilitate the usage of these products for other applications.

Amniotic Membrane Market Report Highlights

The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the high effectivity and preservation of histological and biological properties in these membranes

The surgical wounds segment held a significant market share in 2021 due to the increased volume of surgical procedures and wide product usage in surgical applications

Specialty clinics are anticipated to gain the highest market share by 2030 due to the increasing number of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries being performed globally

North America was the leading regional market in 2021 owing to the existence of a large number of major players and the high incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the high population coupled with the rising chronic diseases and burn incidences

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising research on stem cell biology and regenerative medicine

Increasing awareness towards benefits offered by amniotic membrane

Rise in the number of accident and trauma cases

Restraints

Lack of skilled professionals

Lack of standardized guidelines

Companies Mentioned

Alliqua BioMedical Inc.

Amnio Technology, LLC.

Applied Biologics LLC

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

DermaSciences

Katena Products, Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Skye Biologics, Inc.

Amniox Medical Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t92oji

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006019/en/