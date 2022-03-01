Global Amniotic Membrane Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Amniotic Membrane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End Use (Hospitals, ASCs), by Product (Cryopreserved, Dehydrated), by Application (Ophthalmology, Surgical Wounds), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global amniotic membrane market size is expected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.
Global rise in the number of trauma and burn cases, surgeries, and increasing cognizance regarding various benefits offered by amniotic membrane-based products are factors increasing their demand. Amniotic membrane has pain-reducing properties, which may lead to the increased adoption of these tissue-based products in surgical wounds and ophthalmology.
Also, rising expenditure in R&D in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine and the rising number of surgeries being performed are some of the key factors anticipated to augment the market growth. The global market is expected to gain potential owing to a wide range of product applications in ophthalmology, skin, brain, and head & neck, genitourinary tract, as well as other surgical procedures. In addition, the rise in amniotic membrane-based transplantations across the globe is predicted to fuel the overall market growth. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the product benefits among healthcare professionals as well as individuals is estimated to boost the demand over the forecast years.
However, the dearth of skilled professionals is expected to impede market growth. Amniotic membrane-based products are most commonly used in the treatment of various areas, such as venous, pressure, and diabetic foot ulcers, ophthalmology, surgeries, and also in the management of chronic wounds. Moreover, with increasing research in the field of stem cell research and regenerative medicine, various research and academic institutes are engaged in a study to facilitate the usage of these products for other applications.
Amniotic Membrane Market Report Highlights
- The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the high effectivity and preservation of histological and biological properties in these membranes
- The surgical wounds segment held a significant market share in 2021 due to the increased volume of surgical procedures and wide product usage in surgical applications
- Specialty clinics are anticipated to gain the highest market share by 2030 due to the increasing number of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries being performed globally
- North America was the leading regional market in 2021 owing to the existence of a large number of major players and the high incidence of chronic and infectious diseases
- Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the high population coupled with the rising chronic diseases and burn incidences
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising research on stem cell biology and regenerative medicine
- Increasing awareness towards benefits offered by amniotic membrane
- Rise in the number of accident and trauma cases
Restraints
- Lack of skilled professionals
- Lack of standardized guidelines
Companies Mentioned
- Alliqua BioMedical Inc.
- Amnio Technology, LLC.
- Applied Biologics LLC
- Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC
- DermaSciences
- Katena Products, Inc.
- MiMedx Group Inc.
- Skye Biologics, Inc.
- Amniox Medical Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t92oji
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006019/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.